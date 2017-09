Madre London (28) and Michigan State will try to improve to 3-0 when it takes on Notre Dame on Saturday night in East Lansing. (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News)

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their picks against the spread for Week 4 of the college football season. This week’s guest selector is Dan Waite of Commerce Township. Waite was the winner of the Wojo's Picks contest with a record of 11-4.

Michigan -10 at Purdue

Charboneau: Michigan

Chengelis: Michigan

Niyo: Michigan

Wojnowski: Purdue

Waite: Michigan

Notre Dame -4 at Michigan State

Charboneau: Notre Dame

Chengelis: Michigan State

Niyo: Notre Dame

Wojnowski: Notre Dame

Waite: Michigan State

Penn State -12 at Iowa

Charboneau: Iowa

Chengelis: Iowa (Best bet)

Niyo: Penn State

Wojnowski: Iowa

Waite: Penn State

Boston College +32.5 at Clemson

Charboneau: Clemson

Chengelis: Clemson

Niyo: Clemson

Wojnowski: Clemson

Waite: Clemson

Rutgers +10 at Nebraska

Charboneau: Nebraska (Best bet)

Chengelis: Nebraska

Niyo: Nebraska

Wojnowski: Nebraska (Best bet

Waite: Nebraska

Washington -10 at Colorado

Charboneau: Colorado

Chengelis: Washington

Niyo: Washington

Wojnowski: Washington

Waite: Washington (Best bet)

UNLV +39 at Ohio State

Charboneau: Ohio State

Chengelis: Ohio State

Niyo: Ohio State

Wojnowski: UNLV

Waite: Ohio State

Syracuse +23 at LSU

Charboneau: LSU

Chengelis: Syracuse

Niyo: Syracuse

Wojnowski: Syracuse

Waite: Syracuse

Alabama -19 at Vanderbilt

Charboneau: Alabama

Chengelis: Alabama

Niyo: Alabama

Wojnowski: Alabama

Waite: Alabama

TCU +12 at Oklahoma State

Charboneau: Oklahoma State

Chengelis: Oklahoma State

Niyo: TCU

Wojnowski: Oklahoma State

Waite: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma -27.5 at Baylor

Charboneau: Oklahoma

Chengelis: Oklahoma

Niyo: Oklahoma (Best bet)

Wojnowski: Oklahoma

Waite: Oklahoma

Southern Cal -15 at California

Charboneau: California

Chengelis: California

Niyo: Southern Cal

Wojnowski: California

Waite: Southern Cal

UCLA +7 at Stanford

Charboneau: Stanford

Chengelis: UCLA

Niyo: UCLA

Wojnowski: UCLA

Waite: UCLA

Ohio +2 at Eastern Michigan

Charboneau: Eastern Michigan

Chengelis: Eastern Michigan

Niyo: Eastern Michigan

Wojnowski: Eastern Michigan

Waite: Eastern Michigan

Miami (Ohio) PK at Central Michigan

Charboneau: Central

Chengelis: Central

Niyo: Central

Wojnowski: Miami

Waite: Central

RECORDS

Charboneau: 7-8 last week, 16-27-1 overall, 1-2 best bets

Chengelis: 7-8 last week, 20-23-1 overall, 0-3 best bets

Niyo: 8-7 last week, 19-24-1 overall, 2-1 best bets

Wojnowski: 8-7 last week, 21-22-1 overall, 0-3 best bets