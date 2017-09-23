Ypsilanti — Nathan Rourke found freshman Cameron Odom from 7 yards out in the second overtime to lift Ohio over Eastern Michigan 27-20 in a Mid-American Conference opener on Saturday.

The winner followed an 8-yard scoring strike from Rourke to Brendan Cope on a play-action fade to the right corner in the first extra session. Rourke finished 19 of 32 for 197 yards for Ohio (3-1, 1-0). A.J. Ouellette carried 26 times for 145 yards.

Ohio benefited from a 46-yard interception return for a touchdown by Bradd Ellis in the second quarter which gave the Bobcats a 10-6 lead at intermission.

Eastern (2-1, 0-1) forced overtime with a seven-play, 69-yard drive culminated by Ian Eriksen’s 1-yard touchdown plunge.

Brogan Roback went 28 of 47 for 271 yards with a touchdown for Eastern.

More MAC

Miami (Ohio) 31, (at) Central Michigan 14: Gus Ragland accounted for three Miami touchdowns.

Ragland ran for a 6-yard touchdown and tossed two touchdown passes, including a 50-yard strike to Sam Martin. Kenny Young’s 31-yard run stretched the Miami lead to 28-7 with 2:35 left in the first half.

Shane Morris ran for a 2-yard score and threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Eric Cooper with a minute left before halftime to cut the Central deficit to 28-14.

It was midway through the third quarter when Matt Merimee intercepted a Morris pass and returned it 47 yards out of the Miami (2-2, 1-0) end zone to kill a Chippewa 80-yard drive.

Ragland was 11 of 19 for 217 yards passing. Morris finished 15 of 33 for 195 yards with two interceptions for Central (2-2, 0-1).

(At) Western Michigan 49, Wagner 14: Jon Wassink threw a career-high three touchdown passes, and Jamauri Bogan and Jarvi Franklin both ran for more than 100 yards for Western (2-2).

Wassinik completed his first nine passes, hitting Keishaw Watson for a pair of touchdowns, and finished 11 of 12 for 165 yards. He hit Mitch Heimbuch for an 11-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter for the freshman tight end’s first career catch.

Bogan ran for 132 yards on 14 carries and scored on a 3-yard run. Franklin had 111 yards on 14 carries with touchdown runs of 1 and 23 yards. Davon Tucker also had 14 carries and finished with 75 yards, including a 36-yard TD run.

GLIAC

(At) Tiffin 41, Wayne State 21: D.J. Zezula threw touchdown passes of 43 and 4 yards for Waynbe State (2-2, 1-1).

Tiffin’s JaQuan Hardy ran for 225 yards and two scores.

(At) Ashland 20, Ferris State 3: Andrew Vaughn scored from 9 yards out and Travis Tarnowski threw a touchdown pass for Ashland, which beat Ferris State, which was ranked No. 2 in NCAA Division II.

Travis Russell, starting in place of the injured Reggie Bell, threw for 98 yards for Ferris (2-1, 1-1). Jahaan Brown had 75 yards on 13 carries.

(At) Grand Valley State 49, Northwood 0: Bart Williams threw three touchdown passes and Bryce Young-Walls ran for two scores for No. 12 Grand Valley (3-1, 3-0).

Williams, who threw for 288 yards, had TD passes of 21, 8 and 4 yards. Young-Walls’ scoring runs were from 9 and 11 yards.

Marty Carter, who ran for 150 yards on 17 carries, had a 70-yard touchdown run for the Lakers.

Northwood is 2-2, 0-2.

Michigan Tech 28, (at) Saginaw Valley State 24: Tech (2-2, 1-1) scored on two fourth-quarter touchdown runs by John Williams to erase a 24-14 deficit.

Williams, who had 116 yards on 16 carries, scored on runs of 29, 9 and 5 yards. The 5-yarder, with 1:08 left, was the winner.

Saginaw Valley (2-2, 0-2) had three third quarter TDs: a 30-yard Nate McCrary run, a 13-yarder by Tommy Scott Jr. and a 19-yard pass from Jake Brown to David Falish.

(At) Northern Michigan 24, Davenport 14: Jake Mayon had touchdown runs of 58 and 49 yards for Northern (1-2).

Mayon ran for 247 yards on 26 carries, including a 75-yarder.

William James threw for 75 yards and ran for 88 for Davenport (0-4).

MIAA

(At) Wisconsin-Stevens Point 41, Adrian 28: Clayton Uecker threw touchdown passes of 69 and 17 yards to Jarron McGaw, who had 135 yards on five receptions.

David Nutter had a 7-yard scoring run and Emmanuel Stewart scored from 6 yards out for Adrian.