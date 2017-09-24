Jerry Jeudy (4) and Henry Ruggs III (11) of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrate with DeVonta Smith (6) after his scoring a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half Saturday. (Photo: Frederick Breedon, Getty Images)

It’s four weeks into the season and I’m certain about one thing when I go to do my weekly rankings for the Associated Press Top 25: Alabama is the best team and after that, who knows?

It’s not that the No. 25 team is just as good as the No. 2 team, but honestly, the only team that has separated itself is the Crimson Tide. They were busy embarrassing the latest pretender. This time it was Vanderbilt, a team that thought it should have been ranked a week ago and a fan base that was busy hammering voters (yes, I’m talking about me) on Twitter for having the audacity not to put the Commodores at No. 25 last week.

They responded by getting destroyed, 59-0, proving their defense was nowhere near ready to make Vanderbilt a team to be reckoned with in the SEC.

But enough about that. My dark horse national title pick – Oklahoma State – ruined any of those thoughts by getting beat at home by TCU. On the flip side, how about TCU? Impressive win and it resulted in a jump to No. 11 in my poll.

Michigan finally cracked my top 10, but it was more about the losses by Oklahoma State and Florida State.

Ah, yes. Florida State. Sorry Seminoles. If you’re 0-2, you’re out.

Mississippi State barely hangs on to a spot despite getting worked over by Georgia and there’s a few newcomers near the bottom, including West Virginia, Notre Dame and N.C. State, which handed Florida State its loss.

Come back next week when we’ll likely still have Alabama No. 1 and then a bunch of other teams.

MATT CHARBONEAU’S AP VOTE

1. Alabama (last week: 1)

2. Clemson (3)

3. Oklahoma (2)

4. Penn State (4)

5. Southern Cal (6)

6. Washington (7)

7. Wisconsin (8)

8. Ohio State (9)

9. Michigan (11)

10. Georgia (12)

11. TCU (13)

12. Oklahoma State (5)

13. Miami (14)

14. Virginia Tech (15)

15. Auburn (16)

16. Louisville (18)

17. South Florida (20)

18. Washington State (21)

19. Utah (22)

20. San Diego State (24)

21. West Virginia (NR)

22. NC State (NR)

23. Mississippi State (17)

24. LSU (19)

25. Notre Dame (NR)