What a strange start to the season for Florida State, which had a streak of 105 straight poll appearances snapped. The Seminoles were No. 3 in the preseason poll, lost to Alabama in a marquee opener and lost quarterback Deondre Francois to a season-ending injury in that game, too.

Then Florida State’s season was put on hold for two weeks because of Hurricane Irma. That cost the ’Noles what figured to be a good game against Louisiana-Monroe to break in freshman quarterback James Blackman, and delayed its game against Miami.

Finally back on the field against North Carolina State, the Seminoles lost, 27-21, to drop to 0-2 for the first time since 1989. Florida State also became the first team to start the season ranked in the top three of the AP poll and begin its season with two losses since 1984, when No. 3 Pitt began 0-4 and finished 3-7-1.

“They were always one play ahead and we didn’t make the plays that we needed to make,” Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher said. “We got to get that cleaned up to have a nice football team. It’s been done around here before with this kind of start.”

It is only the third time since 2006 that N.C. State has won its conference opener. The Wolfpack also snapped a 10-game losing streak to ranked teams.

Coach Dave Doeren was the first to acknowledge how important the win was for his program.

“We beat a lot of teams that people think we should beat, and knocked on the door with a ton of teams and didn’t finish. Now we finished,” Doeren said. “If you want to be in the conversation, you have to win games like today.”

Stanford feels Love

Bryce Love didn’t put up much of a fight to stay in and take a shot at Stanford’s school record for rushing.

The Pac-12’s top running back, Love rushed for a career-high 263 yards and a touchdown to pad his conference-leading total as Stanford beat UCLA, 58-34, on Saturday.

“I try to take pride in seeing things before it happens, being able to read blocks and taking it to that second level of seeing blocks that haven’t really happened yet,” Love said. “I’m just taking what’s there.”