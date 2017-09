Our panel is split on Michigan State’s chances of covering against Iowa. (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News)

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their picks against the spread for Week 4 of the college football season. This week’s guest selector is Chris Balek of Livonia. Balek was the winner of the Wojo Picks contest (detroitnews.com/wojospicks) with a record 11-3-1.

Iowa +3.5 at Michigan State

Charboneau: Michigan State

Chengelis: Iowa

Niyo: Michigan State

Wojnowski: Iowa

Balek: Iowa (Best bet)

Maryland +12.5 at Minnesota

Charboneau: Minnesota (Best bet)

Chengelis: Minnesota

Niyo: Minnesota

Wojnowski: Minnesota

Balek: Minnesota

Florida State -7.5 at Wake Forest

Charboneau: Florida State

Chengelis: Florida State

Niyo: Florida State

Wojnowski: Florida State (Best bet)

Balek: Wake Forest

Northwestern +14.5 at Wisconsin

Charboneau: Wisconsin

Chengelis: Northwestern

Niyo: Wisconsin

Wojnowski: Wisconsin

Balek: Wisconsin

Indiana +16.5 at Penn State

Charboneau: Penn State

Chengelis: Indiana

Niyo: Penn State

Wojnowski: Indiana

Balek: Penn State

Ohio State -29 at Rutgers

Charboneau: Ohio State

Chengelis: Ohio State (Best bet)

Niyo: Ohio State

Wojnowski: Ohio State

Balek: Ohio State

Georgia -7 at Tennessee

Charboneau: Georgia

Chengelis: Georgia

Niyo: Tennessee

Wojnowski: Georgia

Balek: Georgia

Clemson -6.5 at Virginia Tech

Charboneau: Clemson

Chengelis: Clemson

Niyo: Clemson

Wojnowski: Clemson

Balek: Clemson

Mississippi +28 at Alabama

Charboneau: Alabama

Chengelis: Ole Miss

Niyo: Alabama (Best bet)

Wojnowski: Alabama

Balek: Alabama

Oklahoma State -11 at Texas Tech

Charboneau: Oklahoma State

Chengelis: Oklahoma State

Niyo: Oklahoma State

Wojnowski: Texas Tech

Balek: Texas Tech

Washington -26.5 at Oregon State

Charboneau: Washington

Chengelis: Washington

Niyo: Washington

Wojnowski: Washington

Balek: Washington

Eastern Michigan +14 at Kentucky

Charboneau: Kentucky

Chengelis: Eastern

Niyo: Eastern

Wojnowski: Kentucky

Balek: Eastern

Ball State -5 at Western Michigan

Charboneau: Western

Chengelis: Western

Niyo: Western

Wojnowski: Western

Balek: Western

Central Michigan +8 at Boston College

Charboneau: Boston College

Chengelis: Boston College

Niyo: Boston College

Wojnowski: Boston College

Balek: Central

RECORDS

Charboneau: 7-8 last week; 23-35-1 overall; 2-2 best bets

Chengelis: 7-8 last week; 27-31-1 overall; 1-3 best bets

Niyo: 7-8 last week; 28-30-1 overall; 2-2 best bets

Wojnowski: 9-6 last week; 30-28-1 overall; 1-3 best bets