Kentucky's Eli Brown, left, stops Eastern Michigan's Ian Eriksen in his tracks during Saturday's game. (Photo: Michael Hickey, Getty Images)

Lexington, Ky. — Benny Snell scored on a 12-yard run early in the fourth quarter after the second of Kentucky’s big special teams plays provided a cushion, and the Wildcats survived Eastern Michigan, 24-20, on Saturday.

With both schools looking to get back on track after tough conference losses, the Wildcats (4-1) eventually succeeded despite uneven play throughout their inaugural non-conference meeting with the Eagles (2-2).

A game that was tied at 14 at halftime began turning the Wildcats’ way when Tristan Yeomans recovered a muffed punt at EMU’s 42 and led to Austin MacGinnis’ 39-yard field goal.

Josh Paschal’s blocked punt early in the fourth was downed at EMU’s 12, and Snell busted through on the next play for a 10-point lead that stood just a week after Kentucky yielded 14 unanswered fourth-quarter points in a 28-27 loss to No. 21 Florida.

“We found ways to win the football game when we didn’t play our best,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. “There’s no excuse for not playing our best at home. I appreciate 4-1 because it’s better than 3-2.”

Ian Eriksen’s 2-yard touchdown run got EMU within 24-20 and gave the Eagles one last chance, but Brogan Roback’s desperation pass was intercepted by Mike Edwards in the end zone in the final seconds.