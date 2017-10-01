Dorian O'Daniel of the Clemson Tigers celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies. (Photo: Michael Shroyer, Getty Images)

As dominant as Alabama’s victory was over Ole Miss, I’m not sure there was a better win this week than Clemson’s on the road against Virginia Tech.

It’s no easy task to walk into Blacksburg and get a win, especially when the Hokies enter the game with one of the top defenses in the nation, allowing just 10.3 points through the first four games. However, the Tigers were in control most of the game, got out to a comfortable lead and cruised the rest of the way.

But it’s still not enough for me to move Clemson into the top spot. I said last week only a loss will knock Alabama down a notch, and I’m sticking with it. It’s pretty close between the two, but for now I’m sticking with the Nos. 1 and 2 in the same order.

After that, there’s not much shuffling. Southern Cal takes a tumble and Washington State jumps after the Cougars’ victory over the Trojans.

Oregon is back in the rankings after a convincing win over California and UCF makes its first appearance after trouncing Memphis.

So long for Mississippi State (that fun didn’t last long) and the same goes for LSU. And how bad are things at LSU? After getting whipped by Mississippi State two weeks ago, the Tigers lost at home this week to Troy.

No, not the high school from Oakland County. The Troy Trojans of the Sun Belt Conference.

Can’t imagine things are too comfortable for LSU coach Ed Orgeron, who is already drawing plenty of heat from the Tigers faithful.

MATT CHARBONEAU’S AP VOTE

1. Alabama (last week: 1)

2. Clemson (2)

3. Oklahoma (3)

4. Penn State (4)

5. Washington (6)

6. Wisconsin (7)

7. Ohio State (8)

8. Georgia (10)

9. Michigan (9)

10. TCU (11)

11. Washington State (18)

12. Oklahoma State (12)

13. Miami (13)

14. Southern Cal (5)

15. Auburn (15)

16. Louisville (16)

17. South Florida (17)

18. Utah (19)

19. Virginia Tech (14)

20. San Diego State (20)

21. N.C. State (22)

22. Oregon (NR)

23. Notre Dame (25)

24. West Virginia (21)

25. UCF (NR)