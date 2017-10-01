LSU running back Derrius Guice (5) reacts during a timeout as his team continues to fall behind to Troy in the second half Saturday. (Photo: Matthew Hinton / Associated Press)

Baton Rouge, La. — Troy quarterback Brandon Silvers basked in the scene of teammates cupping their hands around their ears to better hear the triumphant howls of several hundred traveling fans in a mostly empty, 102,000-seat Tiger Stadium.

Silvers was in the stands the last time Troy visited Death Valley in 2008, when LSU overcame a 31-3 second-half hole for the largest comeback in Tigers history. Memories of that game provided Silvers with particular satisfaction in being part of another Trojans squad that also took an early lead — and held on this time.

Jordan Chunn ran for 191 yards and a touchdown, Troy forced four turnovers and the surging Trojans upset the previously 25th-ranked Tigers, 24-21, on Saturday night.

“Walking off that field man and seeing the fans in the stands who made the trip to be able to send them home with a win is fantastic,” Troy quarterback Brandon Silvers said.

Troy (4-1) became the first team from outside the Southeastern Conference to win at Death Valley since UAB in 2000. They snapped the Tigers’ streak of 49 straight home victories over non-league opponents.

Although the Tigers (3-2) were three-touchdown favorites, LSU had looked vulnerable in a tense victory over Syracuse a week earlier, while Troy came in on a three-game winning streak.

“We did not look past Troy,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “This was about us. We did not play well.”

UM improves to No. 7

Michigan did not play Saturday but moved up one spot to No. 7 in the new Associated Press college football poll, released Sunday.

Southern Cal had been ranked No. 5 but fell to No. 14 after losing to Washington State.

The new top five in the Associated Press poll are Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Penn State and Georgia.

In the Amway coaches’ poll, Michigan remained No. 7.

The top five in the coaches’ poll are Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Penn State and Washington.

Michigan State, coming off a win over Iowa, received two votes in the coaches' poll.

UTEP coach resigns

UTEP football coach Sean Kugler has resigned after a 0-5 start.

Kugler stepped down Sunday, a day after the Miners’ 35-21 loss at Army.

This was Kugler’s fifth season at his alma mater.

Matt Charboneau’s AP vote

1. Alabama (last week: 1)

2. Clemson (2)

3. Oklahoma (3)

4. Penn State (4)

5. Washington (6)

6. Wisconsin (7)

7. Ohio State (8)

8. Georgia (10)

9. MICHIGAN (9)

10. TCU (11)

11. Washington State (18)

12. Oklahoma State (12)

13. Miami (13)

14. Southern Cal (5)

15. Auburn (15)

16. Louisville (16)

17. South Florida (17)

18. Utah (19)

19. Virginia Tech (14)

20. San Diego State (20)

21. N.C. State (22)

22. Oregon (NR)

23. Notre Dame (25)

24. West Virginia (21)

25. UCF (NR)