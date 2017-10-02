Oregon will be without quarterback Justin Herbert. (Photo: Chris Pietsch / Associated Press)

Cleveland — Youngstown State agreed to settle a federal lawsuit with a football player convicted of rape as a teen who sued after the school allowed him to join the team and then told him he couldn’t play this season.

An attorney for Steubenville resident Ma’lik Richmond says he’ll remain on the active roster of the football team under the deal announced Monday. Richmond will undergo unspecified training as part of the agreement.

“What is most important is that Ma’lik moves on,” said Susan Stone, one of Richmond’s attorneys. “This was never a case about money. This is a case about Ma’lik being given all the opportunities afforded a student of good standing.”

Youngstown State said in a statement it will continue a review of its policies on student athletics and other “high-profile” school activities following the suit.

“While the settlement agreement may cause concern for some, we believe it is in the best overall interest of the university, students and the community,” the statement said.

Court documents show the university will pay for outstanding court costs.

Richmond made the team earlier this year but was told in August that he couldn’t play after a student circulated a petition to keep him off the team.

Richmond filed suit against his school Sept. 13. A judge issued a temporary order at a hearing the next day allowing Richmond to play. On Sept. 16, Richmond played in the second half of a victory over Central Connecticut State. He didn’t play Saturday against South Dakota State.

Personnel dept.

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert is out “for a while” because of a fractured collarbone, coach Willie Taggart said.

Taggart also said at his weekly news conference junior linebacker Kaulana Apelu is out for the season with an ankle fracture.

... Jeff George Jr. has been named the starting quarterback at Illinois. Chayce Crouch started in the Illini’s first four games.

... Florida’s coach Jim McElwain expects to be without leading receiver Tyrie Cleveland against LSU on Saturday.

McElwain said Monday Cleveland is wearing a walking boot on his right foot after badly spraining his ankle against Vanderbilt two days earlier.

Cleveland was blocking on the perimeter during a running play in the fourth quarter when a Commodores defender fell on his foot.

McElwain said Cleveland “will be out, expect him to be out anyways.”

... Tennessee offensive lineman Venzell Boulware says he’s leaving the school and will transfer.

Boulware, a sophomore from Union City, Georgia, played three games this season.