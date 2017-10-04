John Niyo, from left, Bob Wojnowski and Matt Charboneau preview the UM-MSU game on The Detroit News College Football Show. (Photo: Detroit News)

It's rivalry week and Michigan is favored by double digits against Michigan State on Saturday night at Michigan Stadium.

In Week 5 of The Detroit News College Football Show, Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Matt Charboneau break down the in-state rivalry.

Here are some of the highlights from this week's show.

► 2:10: Michigan favored by 10 points

► 4:15: Michigan DT Maurice Hurst

► 5:25: Michigan defense vs. QB Brian Lewerke

► 7:40: Niyo on key to containing Lewerke

► 8:50: Charboneau on MSU running game

► 10:20: Niyo on Michigan QB John O'Korn

► 12:20: Charboneau on MSU defense

► 14:20: Charboneau on Mark Dantonio

► 17:00: UM-MSU predictions

► 18:40: Charboneau's top 25 list

► 20:20: Other notable college games