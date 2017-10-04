Ed Orgeron is already feeling heat as LSU’s coach after losing at home to Troy. (Photo: Matthew Hinton / Associated Press)

Baton Rouge, La.— LSU athletic director Joe Alleva held a meeting with coach Ed Orgeron and both of his coordinators this week to hear everyone’s thoughts on why the Tigers have not played well lately.

Orgeron, who discussed the meeting on a coaches’ teleconference hosted Wednesday by the Southeastern Conference, said the gathering with Alleva occurred early this week and was “very positive.”

Orgeron said he, offensive coordinator Matt Canada and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, “Laid out everything on the table, which direction we’re going to go, what’s going on, how can we fix it. It’s been a very positive week.”

“Joe and I meet all of the time,” Orgeron added. “We said, ‘Let’s bring in the coordinators,’ both he and I. ‘And let’s talk to them. Let’s see what’s going on.’”

Last month, LSU lost 37-7 at Mississippi State and 24-21 at home to Troy last Saturday.

Orgeron said: “We’re not playing very well. We all know that.”

Transfer rules

An NCAA committee is developing a proposal that would eliminate a school’s ability to essentially block an athlete from transferring.

The NCAA said the Division I Council could introduce legislation to reform transfer rules as early as January. The Division I Transfer Working Group met this week and considered feedback from more than 2,000 administrators, coaches and faculty members.

Extra points

No. 21 Notre Dame got encouraging news about injured quarterback Brandon Wimbush, who suffered a Grade 1 strain of his right foot. Wimbush’s foot was placed in a walking boot hours after he led Notre Dame to a 52-17 victory over Miami (Ohio) last Saturday.

... Nebraska-Omaha athletic director Trev Alberts turned down an interview for the vacant athletic director’s job at Nebraska.

... Florida will be without leading receiver Tyrie Cleveland (right high ankle sprain) against LSU on Saturday.

... Washington State campus police are investigating Southern California defensive lineman Liam Jimmons, who was caught on video knocking a Cougars fan to the turf following Friday’s game.

... The matchup between No. 13 Miami and Florida State could once again be impacted by inclement weather — a possible Tropical Storm or Hurricane Nate.

The game Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium was originally scheduled for Sept. 16 but was postponed due to Hurricane Irma.