Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Matt Charboneau look ahead to Saturday's showdown between the Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor. Detroit News

Michigan State is a 12.5-point underdog at Michigan, while Iowa is a 20-point favorite at home against Illinois this weekend. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their picks against the spread for Week 6 of the college football season. This week’s guest selector is Evan Sexsmith of Portage, Michigan. Sexsmith was last week's winner of the Wojo Picks contest (detroitnews.com/wojospicks) with a record 13-2.

Michigan State +12.5 at Michigan

Charboneau: MSU

Chengelis: MSU

Niyo: Michigan

Wojnowski: MSU

Sexsmith: Michigan (Best bet)

Illinois +20 at Iowa

Charboneau: Iowa

Chengelis: Iowa

Niyo: Iowa

Wojnowski: Illinois

Sexsmith: Iowa

Penn State -14 at Northwestern

Charboneau: Northwestern

Chengelis: Northwestern

Niyo: Penn State

Wojnowski: Northwestern

Sexsmith: Penn State

Maryland +31 at Ohio State

Charboneau: Maryland

Chengelis: Maryland (Best bet)

Niyo: Maryland

Wojnowski: Ohio State

Sexsmith: Maryland

Minnesota +3 at Purdue

Charboneau: Purdue (Best bet)

Chengelis: Purdue

Niyo: Purdue

Wojnowski: Purdue

Sexsmith: Purdue

Wisconsin -12.5 at Nebraska

Charboneau: Wisconsin

Chengelis: Nebraska

Niyo: Wisconsin

Wojnowski: Nebraska

Sexsmith: Wisconsin

Wake Forest +21 at Clemson

Charboneau: Clemson

Chengelis: Clemson

Niyo: Clemson

Wojnowski: Clemson (Best bet)

Sexsmith: Clemson

California +26 at Washington

Charboneau: California

Chengelis: California

Niyo: California

Wojnowski: Washington

Sexsmith: California

LSU +5 at Florida

Charboneau: LSU

Chengelis: Florida

Niyo: Florida

Wojnowski: LSU

Sexsmith: Florida

Iowa State +26 at Oklahoma

Charboneau: Oklahoma

Chengelis: Iowa State

Niyo: Oklahoma

Wojnowski: Oklahoma

Sexsmith: Iowa State

Notre Dame -17 at North Carolina

Charboneau: Notre Dame

Chengelis: Notre Dame

Niyo: Notre Dame

Wojnowski: Notre Dame

Sexsmith: Notre Dame

Alabama -25 at Texas A&M

Charboneau: Alabama

Chengelis: Texas A&M

Niyo: Texas A&M

Wojnowski: Alabama

Sexsmith: Alabama

Western Michigan -10 at Buffalo

Charboneau: Buffalo

Chengelis: Western

Niyo: Buffalo (Best bet)

Wojnowski: Western

Sexsmith: Western

Eastern Michigan +12 at Toledo

Charboneau: Eastern

Chengelis: Toledo

Niyo: Toledo

Wojnowski: Eastern

Sexsmith: Eastern

Central Michigan +11 at Ohio

Charboneau: Ohio

Chengelis: Central

Niyo: Ohio

Wojnowski: Ohio

Sexsmith: Central

RECORDS

Charboneau: 10-5 last week; 33-40-1 overall; 2-3 best bets

Chengelis: 8-7 last week; 35-38-1 overall; 2-3 best bets

Niyo: 9-6 last week; 37-36-1 overall; 3-2 best bets

Wojnowski: 9-6 last week; 39-34-1 overall; 1-4 best bets