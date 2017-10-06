Oakland guard Martez Walker, who averaged 17.8 points last season, is on the Horizon League's preseason First Team. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

For the first time since joining the Horizon League in 2013, the Oakland men’s basketball team was tabbed the preseason favorite to win the conference this season on Friday.

Oakland, the reigning regular-season champions, received 31 of the 47 first-place votes in a poll that was voted on by the league’s head coaches, sports information directors and media members.

It’s the first time the Golden Grizzlies have been selected to win their league since 2010 when they were a member of the Summit League.

Detroit Mercy received one first-place vote and is picked to finish fourth.

The Golden Grizzlies also landed the most players on preseason all-conference teams, with senior forward Jalen Hayes and senior guard Martez Walker being named to the first team and Illinois transfer Kendrick Nunn to the second team.

Hayes, a two-time all-league selection, recorded nine double-doubles and finished third in scoring (17.9 points) and second in rebounding (9.2) during conference games last season. Walker, who earned second-team all-conference honors last year, led Oakland in scoring (17.8 points), minutes (33.7) and games with at least 20 points (15).

Nunn averaged 15.5 points at Illinois in 2015-16 before sitting out last season due to transfer rules.

Detroit Mercy senior forward Jaleel Hogan and sophomore guard Corey Allen garnered preseason second-team honors. In conference play last year, Hogan averaged 16.9 points and 6.9 rebounds, and Allen averaged 15.4 points en route to being named the Horizon League Freshman of the Year.

Horizon League preseason poll

Team (First-place votes) – Points

1. Oakland (31) – 453

2. Northern Kentucky (10) – 414

3. UIC (3) – 347

4. Detroit Mercy (1) – 273

5. Wright State – 259

6. Green Bay – 249

7. Youngstown State (1) – 209

8. Milwaukee (1) – 161

9. Cleveland State – 125

10. IUPUI – 95

Preseason player of the year: Drew McDonald, Northern Kentucky

First team

Drew McDonald, Northern Kentucky (16.9 ppg, 7.6 rebs)

Jalen Hayes, Oakland (17.9 ppg, 9.2 rebs)

Martez Walker, Oakland (17.8 ppg overall)

Dikembe Dixson, UIC (20.3 ppg, 6 rebs overall)

Cameron Morse, Youngstown State (23.2 ppg)

Second team

Corey Allen, Detroit Mercy (15.4 ppg)

Jaleel Hogan, Detroit Mercy (16.9 ppg, 6.9 rebs)

Lavone Holland II, Northern Kentucky (14.5 ppg, 4.1 ast overall)

Kendrick Nunn, Oakland (15.5 ppg at Illinois in 15-16)

Tai Odiase, UIC (3.2 blks)