Michigan vs. Michigan State
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn warms up before the
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn warms up before the game, with freshman QB Dylan Mccaffrey looking on.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary jogs on the
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary jogs on the field before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan State players walk past Michigan fans on their
Michigan State players walk past Michigan fans on their way to the field for pregame warm ups before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan State cheerleaders practice a routine before
Michigan State cheerleaders practice a routine before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel warms up before
Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel warms up before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary practices with
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary practices with the goal post before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh walks with his team
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh walks with his team into the stadium before the start of the game against Michigan State University at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor, October 7, 2017.  David Guralnick / Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight walks into the
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight walks into the stadium with the team. Speight is not expected to play due to injury.  David Guralnick / Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio arrives to
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio arrives to Michigan Stadium with his team.  David Guralnick / Detroit News
Michigan State fans and family members scream and yell
Michigan State fans and family members scream and yell as the team walks off the bus into the stadium.  David Guralnick / Detroit News
Michigan and Michigan State fans tailgate outside of
Michigan and Michigan State fans tailgate outside of Michigan Stadium before the game.  David Guralnick / Detroit News
Michigan fans chat with Spartan super fan Johnnie Spirit
Michigan fans chat with Spartan super fan Johnnie Spirit while tailgating before the Michigan vs. Michigan State game in Ann Arbor on Saturday, October 7, 2017.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan fan Emily Hofner, 13, of Northville, makes
Michigan fan Emily Hofner, 13, of Northville, makes a nice catch despite competition from her sisters Erica (left), 13, and Grace, 14, (middle) as fans tailgate outside Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Long-time University of Michigan employees Jim and
Long-time University of Michigan employees Jim and Susan Middlemas of Ann Arbor wear their maize and blue proudly before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan alum (1976) Russ Gnau holds his granddaughter
Michigan alum (1976) Russ Gnau holds his granddaughter Reagan Seguin, 18-months, a Michigan State fan, owing to the fact that her mother, Gnau's daughter, Amanda Seguin and father Colin Sequin both graduated from MSU in 2008. The Gnau's have been tailgating at Michigan games for 49 years, but this is young Reagan's first Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Livesey George of Ann Arbor, a 2016 UM alum, tosses
Livesey George of Ann Arbor, a 2016 UM alum, tosses a football while tailgating outside Michigan Stadium.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Nate Farnsworth of Salt Lake City, Utah carries his
Nate Farnsworth of Salt Lake City, Utah carries his four-year-old son Auggie Farnsworth among the tailgate parties outside Michigan Stadium. Farnsworth is a 2004 Michigan alum.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Spartan super fan Johnnie Spirit tries for a low-five,
Spartan super fan Johnnie Spirit tries for a low-five, but members of the Michigan dance team are having none of it before the Michigan vs. Michigan State game in Ann Arbor.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan and Michigan State battle in their annual in-state rivalry on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Follow the action with live updates throughout the game by Geoff Robinson of The Detroit News.

    MICHIGAN VS. MICHIGAN STATE

    When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

    Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

    TV / radio: ABC / WJR 760, WWJ 950

    Records: Michigan 4-0, Michigan State 3-1

    Line: Michigan by 10.5

