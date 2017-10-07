Jim Harbaugh and Mark Dantonio (Photo: Gregory Shamus, Getty Images)

Michigan and Michigan State battle in their annual in-state rivalry on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Follow the action with live updates throughout the game by Geoff Robinson of The Detroit News.

MICHIGAN VS. MICHIGAN STATE

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

TV / radio: ABC / WJR 760, WWJ 950

Records: Michigan 4-0, Michigan State 3-1

Line: Michigan by 10.5

MORE COVERAGE

‘Divine’ season still unforgettable to ’97 Wolverines

Wojo's Pigskin Picks: This UM-MSU clash will be especially illuminating

Michigan keys to beating Michigan State

Michigan State keys to beating Michigan

Detroit News predictions: Michigan vs. Michigan State

UM mailbag: Quarterback conundrum rages on

MSU mailbag: Containing O'Korn, safety issues, hoops