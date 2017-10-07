Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:
Michigan and Michigan State battle in their annual in-state rivalry on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Follow the action with live updates throughout the game by Geoff Robinson of The Detroit News.
MICHIGAN VS. MICHIGAN STATE
When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor
TV / radio: ABC / WJR 760, WWJ 950
Records: Michigan 4-0, Michigan State 3-1
Line: Michigan by 10.5
MORE COVERAGE
‘Divine’ season still unforgettable to ’97 Wolverines
Wojo's Pigskin Picks: This UM-MSU clash will be especially illuminating
Michigan keys to beating Michigan State
Michigan State keys to beating Michigan
Detroit News predictions: Michigan vs. Michigan State
UM mailbag: Quarterback conundrum rages on
MSU mailbag: Containing O'Korn, safety issues, hoops
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs