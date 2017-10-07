Athens, Ohio — Tyler Conklin caught 10 passes for 136 yards — each a career best — and scored a pair of touchdowns as Central Michigan edged Ohio 26-23 on Saturday.

Conklin had missed the first five games with a foot injury and the Chippewas (3-3, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) ended a three-game losing streak with his return. He caught a 16-yarder from Shane Morris for Central Michigan’s first TD and a 10-yarder for the final score. Morris went 25-for-35 passing for 249 yards and two TDs.

Ohio (4-2, 1-1), which saw a three-game win streak end, scored twice in less than three minutes late in the fourth quarter on a safety and a Nathan Rourke TD run. The Bobcats cut the gap to 26-23 with 5:01 to play, but the Chippewas never gave up the ball afterward.

Rourke scored all three Ohio touchdowns on 118 yards rushing but fumbled three times and threw his first career interception.

GLIAC

(At) No. 15 Ferris State 13, Tiffin 3: Jahaan Brown scored on a 34-yard pass play from Travis Russ and Wyatt Ford kicked a pair of 27-yard field goals to lift No. 15 Ferris State (4-1, 3-1 GLIAC) to victory. Joseph Metcalf had a 22-yard field goal for Tiffin (4-2, 2-1).

No. 18 Ashland 38, (at) Northern Michigan 13: Travis Tarnowski passed for 273 yards and two touchdowns to lead Ashland (5-1). Dalton Ray had field goals of 18 and 20 yards for Northern (1-5).

(At) Saginaw Valley State 33, Davenport 0: Donnell Alexander returned an interception 19 yards for a score and Damaris Woods scored on a fumble recovery in a shutout victory for Saginaw Valley (3-3, 1-3). Ryan Conklin threw scoring strikes to Marcus Edmondson (42 yards) and Chad Gailliard (39 yards). Davenport falls to 0-6, 0-5.

MIAA

Olivet 40, (at) Kalamazoo 6: Lane Porter threw for 361 yards and three touchdowns and Chase Cavric and Tyler Douglas returned fumbles for scores to lead Olivet (3-2). Greg Kearns had field goals from 31 and 29 yards for Kalamazoo (0-5).



Trine 56, (at) Albion 27: Lamar Carswell ran for 204 yards, including three scores, and Jeffery Barnett had three TDs, including a 95-yard kick return for Trine (5-0, 1-0), which amassed 535 yards. Joe Fullerton returned a fumble 34 yards for a TD for Albion (1-4, 0-2).

(At) Lakeland (Wis) 47, Adrian 40: Eddie Dezmon's 11-yard TD catch from Michael Whitely with 1:05 left decided the contest. Adrian's David Nutter scored on a 15-yard run to tie it 40-all with 2:54 remaining. Emmanuel Stewart ran for 161 yards on 27 carries, including three TDs, for Adrian (2-3). Whitely finished 21-of-39 for 433 yards, including seven TDs, for Lakeland (3-2).