Michigan State cornerback Justin Layne, left, and linebacker Joe Bachie tackle Michigan tight end Sean McKeon in the fourth quarter. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan State, following its big win over Michigan on Saturday night, moved into the Associated Press poll on Sunday for the first time this season.

The Spartans (4-1), 14-10 winners over the Wolverines, are ranked No. 21.

Meanwhile, the Wolverines (4-1) fell to No. 17 from No. 7.

The top five in the AP poll are Alabama, Clemson, Penn State, Georgia and Washington.

Michigan State is ranked for the first time this season in the Amway coaches’ poll, as well, checking in at No. 22. The Wolverines are No. 16 after a drop of nine spots.

The top five in the coaches’ poll are Alabama, Clemson, Penn State, Washington and Georgia.

AMWAY COACHES’ POLL

1. Alabama (57 first-place votes), 6-0 record, 1,617 points (last week: 1)

2. Clemson (8), 6-0, 1,568 (2)

3. Penn State, 6-0, 1,454 (4)

4. Washington, 6-0, 1,404 (5)

5. Georgia, 6-0, 1,380 (6)

6. Wisconsin, 5-0, 1,243 (8)

7. TCU, 5-0, 1,229 (10)

8. Ohio State, 5-1, 1,146 (9)

9. Washington State, 6-0, 1,117 (11)

10. Miami, 4-0, 1,003 (12)

11. Auburn, 5-1, 941 (13)

12. Oklahoma, 4-1, 919 (3)

13. USC, 5-1, 818 (15)

14. Oklahoma State, 4-1, 788 (14)

15. South Florida, 5-0, 622 (16)

16. Michigan, 4-1, 612 (7)

17. Virginia Tech, 5-1, 599 (19)

18. San Diego State, 6-0, 516 (21)

19. Notre Dame, 5-1, 498 (22)

20. N.C. State, 5-1, 455 (24)

21. UCF, 4-0, 273 (25)

22. Michigan State, 4-1, 261 (NR)

23. Utah, 4-1, 122 (18)

24. Navy, 5-0, 110 (NR)

25. Stanford, 4-2, 107 (NR)

Others receiving votes: Louisville 85, Georgia Tech 47, Kentucky 41, West Virginia 29, Texas Tech 29, Florida 23, Texas A&M 14, Troy 10, Memphis 9, LSU 9, Wake Forest 5, Virginia 5, Iowa State 4, Mississippi State 3, Iowa 3, South Carolina 3, Texas 2, Colorado State 2.