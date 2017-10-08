Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones takes a moment to himself after the loss to Michigan State. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Well, so much for things staying status quo at the top. That happens when two teams in the top 10 lose at home to double-digit underdogs.

It happened to Oklahoma on Saturday against Iowa State, damaging the Sooners’ path to the postseason. It’s not a death blow, but you can bet Oklahoma is hoping Ohio State runs the table so the early-season win by the Sooners over the Buckeyes continues to look good.

The other top-10 loss, of course, came close to home as Michigan State beat Michigan for the eighth time in the last 10 meetings. That loss drops Michigan pretty heavily and actually moves the Spartans into my top 25 for the first time this season.

Hey, you beat a top-10 team on the road and you’re 4-1, that gets you in. On the flip side, you lose at home to an unranked team when you’re ranked No. 7, you’re gonna drop. We’ll see what it means moving forward for each team, but for now, it means the Spartans are ahead of the Wolverines.

Near the bottom, Utah, Oregon and West Virginia all drop out with losses, while I move Stanford back in after a road win over Utah, and unbeaten Navy jumps in at No. 25.

MATT CHARBONEAU’S AP VOTE

1. Alabama (last week: 1)

2. Clemson (2)

3. Penn State (4)

4. Washington (5)

5. Wisconsin (6)

6. Ohio State (7)

7. Georgia (8)

8. TCU (10)

9. Washington State (11)

10. Miami (13)

11. Oklahoma State (12)

12. Southern Cal (14)

13. Auburn (15)

14. Oklahoma (3)

15. South Florida (17)

16. Virginia Tech (19)

17. N.C. State (21)

18. Notre Dame (23)

19. Michigan State (NR)

20. San Diego State (20)

21. Michigan (9)

22. UCF (25)

23. Stanford (NR)

24. Louisville (16)

25. Navy (NR)