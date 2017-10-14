West Point, N.Y. — Ahmad Bradshaw rushed for 171 yards and one touchdown, Darnell Woolfolk broke a fourth-quarter tie with a 13-yard run, and James Gibson made a dramatic goal line tackle on a two-point conversion attempt in the final minute as Army held off Eastern Michigan 28-27 on Saturday.

A week after winning for the first time on the road, Army (5-2) kept its perfect record at home intact after four games.

“Every win is important. Every time you have a chance to get a victory it means something,” Army coach Jeff Monken said. “To be able to overcome adversity, that to me is really important. We were able to find a way to make a play.”

Eastern (2-4) has lost four straight, and all have been one-possession games.

“There’s nobody excited about anything in our locker room right now,” Eagles coach Chris Creighton said. “We’ve played six games, and five of them have essentially come down to the last play. We’ve won one, but we’ve been on the short end of the stick on the other ones. Our guys believe that we’re going to win, so these sting pretty good.”

Bradshaw guided the Black Knights on a decisive 16-play, 83-yard drive that took 8:59 off the clock in the fourth quarter, all on the ground. Bradshaw’s 13-yard run set up Woolfolk’s touchdown run with 5:06 left.

The Eagles tried to knot the score and nearly did. Backpedaling against the Army rush, Brogan Roback somehow completed a 17-yard pass to Jaron Johnson along the right side on a fourth-and-3 to keep EMU’s final drive alive.

A pass interference call against Gibson gave the Eagles a first down at the Army 23 with 2:05 left and Roback hit Sergio Bailey for an 8-yard TD on a fade to the left corner in the final minute.

Then came the fateful decision.

“We needed to score, and we decided that if it was tied at the end we would go for two,” Creighton said.

After two timeouts, Roback’s two-point conversion pass into the end zone was batted away by Army’s Mike Reynolds and the Black Knights jumped on one another in celebration. But Creighton had called his final timeout before the snap, giving the Eagles another chance.

“We were out there celebrating and all of a sudden the bubble is burst,” Monken said. “Our guys just regrouped.”

Gibson foiled the two-point conversion on Roback’s pitch left to Ian Eriksen. Gibson dove low as Eriksen approached the goal line and sent him somersaulting up and forward, but his shoulders landed inches short.

“I didn’t know what happened,” Gibson said. “I just looked up.”

More MAC

Akron at Western Michigan: The game was rescheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday because of flooding on the playing field caused by heavy rain.

Toledo 30, (at) Central Michigan 10: Terry Swanson ran for two touchdowns as Toledo took an early lead and held it in the pouring rain.

Swanson finished with a career-high 177 yards for the Rockets (5-1, 2-0). Shakif Seymour ran for 119 yards and a score, Logan Woodside threw for 89 yards and Jameson Vest kicked a field goal.

Justin Clark intercepted Shane Morris but Central scored late in the fourth when Morris connected with Tyler Conklin from 26 yards. The Chippewas (3-4, 1-2) then tried an onside kick, which was recovered midfield by Toledo.

Morris had 182 yards and a score passing for Central.

GLIAC

Northwood 20, (at) Wayne State 10: Gary Landless caught touchdown passes of 12 and 16 yards from Joe Garbarino for Northwood (4-3, 2-3).

Garbarino also scored from 1 yard out.

D.J. Zezula threw a 17-yard scoring pass to Cory Ester for Wayne State (2-5, 1-4), which lost its fourth straight.

Ferris State 49, (at) Saginaw Valley State 17: Malik Taylor caughr 22- and 28-yard touchdown passes from Travis Russell for the Bulldogs (5-1, 4-1).

Russell, who threw for 255 uyards, also scored from 1 yard out.

Quarterback Ryan Conklin scored on a 43-yard run for Saginaw Valley (3-4, 1-4).

Grand Valley State 42, (at) Truman State 7: Bart Williams threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns for the Lakers (6-1, 5-0).

Bryce Young-Walls caught two of them (10 and 9 yards) and Nick Dodson the other for 7 yards.

Marty Carter had a 35-yard touchdown run for the Lakers.

(At) Tiffin 35, Northern Michigan 24: Jake Mayon ran for 219 yards and two touchdowns for Northern (1-5, 1-4). His scores were from 23 and 6 yards, and he had a 64-yard run.

Ryan Johnson threw a 19-yard scoring pass to Ryan Knight for the Wildcats.

(At) Ashland 48, Michigan Tech 0: Jake Brown threw four interceptions for Tech (3-4, 2-3). James Henderson ran for 39 yards but he lost a fumble.

MIAA

(At) Olivet 47, Albion 26: Lane Porter threw for two scores and ran for two for Olivet (4-2, 2-1).

Both of Porter’s TD throws, 92 and 56 yards, went to Jaob Jodway, who had three catches for 165 yards.

Jerome Washington ran for 265 yards, with TD runs of 52 and 14 yards.

Patrick Czarnecki ran for 100 yards and a score for Albion (1-5, 0-3). Brian Blanzy caught a 30-yard TD pass from Kyle Thomas. Albion also returned one of Olivet’s extra-point attempts for two points.

Alma 27, (at) Aurora 19: Dylan Zaborowski threw for two scores and ran for another for Alma (4-2, 1-1).

Zaborowski threw a 53-yard TD pass to Alex Yancy in the second quarter, then had scoring runs of 2 and 8 yards in the fourth quarter. Zaborowski had 223 yards passing and 126 yards rushing on 24 carries.

The game was delayed because of flooding on the field.

(At) Hope 22, Adrian 3: Mason Opple had TD runs of 2, 20 and 2 yards for Hope (5-1, 3-0). Opple also threw for 136 yards.

Jarron McGaw had 10 catches for 104 yards for Adrian (2-4, 1-1).

(At) Trine 42, Kalamazoo 7: Jared Pittman ran 15 yards for the only score for Kalamazoo (0-6, 0-3).