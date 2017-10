Waldo Stadium is flooded due to heavy rain in Kalamazoo. (Photo: Twitter/Western Michigan)

The Western Michigan-Akron football game scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday was postponed after parts of Waldo Stadium were submerged under water due to heavy rain in the Kalamazoo area.

The Mid-American Conference game will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday, the school announced.