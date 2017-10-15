Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News breaks down Michigan State's win over Minnesota on Saturday night.

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio congratulates players after a touchdown during Saturday's win over Minnesota. (Photo: Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press)

Just when you think you’re starting to figure out who the top teams in college football are, you get a weekend like the one we just had.

It started Friday when No. 2 Clemson lost on the road to Syracuse in front of a bunch of fans at the Carrier Dome that mistakenly thought it was Midnight Madness for basketball. That was followed up a few hours later with No. 8 Washington State getting blitzed on the road against Cal.

The carnage continued on Saturday with No. 5 Washington hardly showing up in a 13-7 loss at Arizona State while No. 10 Auburn lost on the road to LSU. No. 11 Miami barely escaped against Georgia Tech, as did No. 12 Oklahoma at Texas and No. 13 Southern Cal at home against Utah.

There were more losses further down the rankings which means things have been jumbled quite a bit this week.

The result on my ballot is two Big Ten teams and two SEC teams in the top four. Imagine if the four-team playoff did that, keeping out three of the Power Five conferences.

Yikes.

But there’s plenty more season to go, after all.

The Big Ten is well-represented at the top of my ballot, as it has been all season with three teams in the top six spots and Michigan State and Michigan moving up a few spots after both won on the road.

Navy lasted a grand total of one week in my rankings and falls out along with San Diego State and Louisville.

Welcome back to LSU, with a big win over Auburn, while Texas A&M jumps back in and Memphis, at 5-1, makes its first appearance.

Expect it all to get turned upside down again next week.

More: Spartans make a splash with win over Gophers

More: Michigan survives 'football fight,' churns out OT win over Indiana

MATT CHARBONEAU'S AP VOTE

1. Alabama (Last week: 1)

2. Penn State (3)

3. Georgia (7)

4. Ohio State (6)

5. TCU (8)

6. Wisconsin (5)

7. Oklahoma State (10)

8. Clemson (2)

9. Miami (11)

10. Southern Cal (12)

11. Oklahoma (14)

12. Washington (4)

13. South Florida (15)

14. Virginia Tech (16)

15. NC State (17)

16. Notre Dame (18)

17. Michigan State (19)

18. Michigan (21)

19. Auburn (13)

20. UCF (22)

21. Washington State (9)

22. Stanford (23)

23. LSU (NR)

24. Memphis (NR)

25. Texas A&M (NR)

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/mattcharboneau