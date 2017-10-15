Jim Harbaugh and his Wolverines dropped two spots in the AP poll Sunday despite beating Indiana in overtime. (Photo: AJ Mast, AP)

A weekend full of upsets triggered a wave of movement in the Associated Press poll on Sunday.

Seven top-25 teams fell to unranked opponents, including four in the top 10 with Clemson falling to Syracuse, Cal upsetting Washington State, Arizona edging Washington and LSU toppling Auburn.

And while Michigan State and Michigan both came away with wins this weekend, the rivals are trending in different directions.

The Spartans (5-1), who outlasted Minnesota for a 30-27 win Saturday night, moved up three spots and are ranked No. 18.

Despite prevailing over Indiana, 27-20, in overtime, the Wolverines (5-1) didn't impress the voters much and slipped down two spots to No. 19.

The top five in the AP poll are Alabama, Penn State, Georgia, TCU and Wisconsin.

Michigan State and Michigan both moved up in the Amway coaches' poll. The Wolverines check in at No. 15, up one spot from last week, while the Spartans climbed up three spots to No. 19.

The top five in the coaches' poll are Alabama, Penn State, Georgia, TCU and Wisconsin.

ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL

1. Alabama (61 first-place votes), 7-0 record, 1,525 points (Last week: 1)

2. Penn State, 6-0, 1,432 (3)

3. Georgia, 7-0, 1,417 (4)

4. TCU, 6-0, 1,322 (6)

5. Wisconsin, 6-0, 1,241 (7)

6. Ohio State, 6-1, 1,184 (9)

7. Clemson, 6-1, 1,117 (2)

8. Miami, 5-0, 1,109 (11)

9. Oklahoma, 5-1, 1,066 (12)

10. Oklahoma State, 5-1, 900 (14)

11. Southern Cal, 6-1, 886 (13)

12. Washington, 6-1, 811 (5)

13. Notre Dame, 5-1, 798 (16)

14. Virginia Tech, 5-1, 727 (15)

15. Washington State, 6-1, 578 (8)

16. NC State, 6-1, 573 (20)

16. South Florida, 6-0, 573 (18)

18. Michigan State, 5-1, 563 (21)

19. Michigan, 5-1, 558 (17)

20. UCF, 5-0, 387 (22)

21. Auburn, 5-2, 303 (10)

22. Stanford, 5-2, 274 (23)

23. West Virginia, 4-2, 157 (NR)

24. LSU, 5-2, 108 (NR)

25. Memphis, 5-1, 62 (NR)

AMWAY COACHES' POLL

1. Alabama (63 first-place votes), 7-0 record, 1,575 points (Last week: 1)

2. Penn State, 6-0, 1,483 (3)

3. Georgia, 7-0, 1,450 (5)

4. TCU, 6-0, 1,345 (7)

5. Wisconsin, 6-0, 1,338 (6)

6. Ohio State, 6-1, 1,243 (8)

7. Miami, 5-0, 1,144 (10)

8. Clemson, 6-1, 1,106 (2)

9. Oklahoma, 5-1, 1,079 (12)

10. Southern Cal, 6-1, 930 (13)

11. Oklahoma State, 5-1, 917 (14)

12. Washington, 6-1, 914 (4)

13. South Florida, 6-0, 716 (15)

14. Virginia Tech, 5-1, 701 (17)

15. Michigan, 5-1, 657 (16)

16. Notre Dame, 5-1, 614 (19)

17. NC State, 6-1, 573 (20)

18. Washington State, 6-1, 564 (9)

19. Michigan State, 5-1, 469 (22)

20. Central Florida, 5-0, 439 (21)

21. Auburn, 5-2, 354 (11)

22 Stanford, 5-2, 286 (25)

23. West Virginia, 4-2, 144 (NR)

24. Texas A&M, 5-2, 94 (NR)

25. LSU, 5-2, 80 (NR)