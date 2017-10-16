Former Oakland star Kay Felder, front, was claimed off waivers by the Chicago Bulls on Monday. (Photo: Nick Wass / Associated Press)

Kay Felder’s well-traveled week has landed him with the Chicago Bulls.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, the Bulls claimed the former Oakland star guard off waivers from the Atlanta Hawks on Monday — a move confirmed by the Bulls on Monday evening.

The Hawks waived Felder and Richard Jefferson after acquiring them Friday night from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Felder, 22, a 5-foot-9 point guard, was a second-round pick by the Cavaliers in 2016. He played in 42 games in 2016-17 — all off the bench — and averaged 4.0 points and 1.4 assists.

His rookie season, Felder bounced often between the Cavaliers and the NBA’s developmental league, now called the G-League.

Felder was highly sought-after by the Cavaliers in last year’s draft, as they acquired the No. 54 overall pick from the Atlanta Hawks with their sights on Oakland’s record-breaking sharp-shooter. They gave him a three-year, $2.4 million contract, of which about $1 million was guaranteed.

But he became expendable on the eve of this NBA season, as the Cavaliers acquired veteran guard Dwyane Wade.

In Chicago, Felder will join another standout from Michigan, former Michigan State guard Denzel Valentine. Valentine’s brother, Drew, was a coach at Oakland during Felder’s tenure there.

Felder is expected to continue bouncing between the NBA and developmental league, though he could see increased playing time early in the season in Chicago with Kris Dunn out for a few weeks with an injured hand.

Felder starred in high school at Detroit Pershing, then played three seasons at Oakland, where his junior year he became quite the national sensation, his athletic antics often landing him extended minutes on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”

As a junior at Oakland, he was first in the nation in assists (9.3) and fourth in scoring (24.2).

