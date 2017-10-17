Running back Toren Young has been part of a sluggish Hawkeyes rushing attack. (Photo: Matthew Holst, Getty Images)

Iowa City, Iowa — Iowa made it to the middle of October at 4-2, right about where most pundits had pegged the Hawkeyes to be halfway through the season.

How Iowa finishes over the next six weeks will determine whether 2017 will be a season to remember.

The Hawkeyes (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) have a thrilling win over Iowa State, an agonizing loss to No. 2 Penn State and a frustrating defeat to No. 18 Michigan State on their resume so far.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier, starting with Saturday’s matchup at Northwestern (3-3, 1-2). Iowa still has to host No. 6 Ohio State, travel to No. 5 Wisconsin and finish at Nebraska, a wounded rival that could view the Hawkeyes as its last chance to salvage some respectability.

“I think for the most part we’ve done a good job,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “We’ve moved forward here a little bit and played good competition, combined I think the teams that we’ve played, somebody told me the record is 25-11. We’ve played a really competitive schedule.”

Injuries along the offensive line led to a surprisingly sluggish rushing attack. But the Hawkeyes used the recent bye week to get more work for freshman tackles Alaric Jackson and Tristan Wirfs — the latter a true freshman — and the hope is that the line can find its groove.

Sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley has been a pleasant surprise, throwing for 15 touchdowns against just two picks after barely winning the starting job. He’s missed on a number of deep balls, and some improvement could open things up for a rushing attack averaging just 3.7 yards per attempt.

Running back James Butler won’t be back for Saturday’s game, though Ferentz said Tuesday that he’s hopeful Butler can play against Minnesota.

“We want to improve our yards per carry. That’s lower than we want and something we want to get better at after the bye,” Stanley said.

The Hawkeyes are sixth in the Big Ten and 21st nationally with 18.7 points allowed per game.

More money for Moos

Bill Moos will receive a payment of $1.25 million if he still is Nebraska’s athletic director at the end of 2022, and he is eligible for some $500,000 in bonuses each year if teams achieve certain academic and on-field thresholds.

Details of Moos’ employment agreement were released by the university on Tuesday.

Moos, who has been Washington State’s athletic director since 2010, was introduced as Nebraska’s AD on Sunday. He signed his five-year contract Friday. He starts at Nebraska Monday.

Moos’ starting annual base salary is $1 million. His contract calls for him to earn $1.05 million in 2019, $1.1 million in 2020, $1.15 million in 2021 and $1.2 million in 2022.

There are three areas where he can earn bonuses: academic performance, overall athletic performance and football performance.