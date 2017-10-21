Former Michigan quarterback Shane Morris threw for four touchdowns in Saturday’s victory. (Photo: Central Michigan athletics)

Muncie, Ind. — Shane Morris and Corey Willis connected for three touchdowns and Central Michigan beat Ball State, 56-9, on Saturday.

Leading 7-6 in the second quarter, Morris passed 34 yards to Tyler Conklin and 31 yards to Willis for scores and Jonathan Ward added a 3-yard touchdown run following a blocked punt for a 28-6 halftime lead.

Morris finished 16-of-21 passing for 199 yards and four scores, with Willis catching five passes, including a 63-yard TD, for 98 yards and a career-high three TDs. Ward ran for 97 yards and two scores for the Chippewas (4-4, 2-2 Mid-American). Central outgained Ball State 455-208 and scored its most points since 2009 (56-28 over Toledo).

BOX SCORE: Central Michigan 56, Ball State 9

The Chippewas’ defense contributed Alonzo McCoy’s 27-yard fumble return for a touchdown. The turnover was the 12th for Ball State in its last five games. Central had eight sacks, four by Joe Ostman.

Morgan Hagee kicked three field goals for the Cardinals (2-5, 0-3), who have lost four straight.