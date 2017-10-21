Reggie Bell’s big game led Ferris State to the upset of Grand Valley State on Saturday. (Photo: NCAA.com)

Reggie Bell scored on a 2-yard run with 15 seconds left Saturday as Ferris State rallied to beat Grand Valley State, 28-27, in the Great Lakes Intercolliegiate Athletic Conference game in Big Rapids.

Grand Valley (6-2, 5-1 GLIAC) was ranked No. 7 nationally in the NCAA Division II poll. Ferris (6-1, 5-1) was 12th.

Bell threw for 228 yards and ran for 91, including a 9-yard scoring run in the third quarter.

Bart Williams threw three touchdown passes for Grand Valley, but after he hit Nick Keizer with a 3-yard scoring pass with 2:30 left, the extra-point attempt was blocked.

Marty Carter ran for 135 yards and a score.

More: Saturday's Big Ten -- Northwestern beats Iowa in OT

MORE GLIAC

Wayne State 20, (at) Michigan Tech 14: Wayne State (3-5, 2-4) took the lead for good on Dakota Kupp’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Manny Mendoza in the third quarter.

Demetrious Stinson, who ran for 103 yards on 13 carries, had a 27-yard scoring run in the first quarter. Romello Brown had 114 yards rushing on 25 carries.

Jacob Wenzick returned a kickoff 93 yards for a score for Tech (3-5, 2-4). John Williams had a 13-yard scoring run.

Saginaw Valley State 20, (at) Northern Michigan 12: Ryan Conklin threw for 247 yards and a score for Saginaw Valley (4-4, 2-2).

Thirteen of Conklin’s 17 completions went to Chad Galliard, for 229 yards and a 9-yard touchdown. Tommie Scott Jr. ran for 140 yards on 26 carries, including a 9-yard TD run.

Ryan Johnson threw for 363 yards and a 61-yard touchdown to Ryan Knight, who made four catches for 106 yards, for Northern (1-6, 1-5).

(At) Northwood 33, Davenport 30 (OT): David Riser made four field goals, one to send the game into overtime and two in the extra session, for Northwood (5-3, 3-3). Joe Garbarino ran for 103 yards, including a 9-yard scoring run, for Northwood.

Northwood led 21-0 before Haiden Majewski threw two touchdown passes and ran for another in the fourth quarter for Davenport (1-7, 0-6).

MIAA

(At) Albion 31, Alma 28: Kyle Thomas scored from 1 yard out with 36 seconds left to win it for Albion (2-5, 1-3). Thomas also threw TD passes of 51 and 7 yards to Sean Koski, and scored on a 6-yard run.

Dylan Zaborowski had scoring passes of 55 and 5 yards and TD runs of 4 and 3 yards for Alma (4-3, 1-2).

(At) Trine 50, Hope 14: Trine (7-0, 3-0) jumped out to a 27-0 lead before Hope (5-2, 3-1) had two second-quarter touchdowns from Mason Opple, from 1 and 2 yards Kurtis Slenk had 101 yards receiving on five catches for Hope.

Adrian 36, (at) Kalamazoo 22: Emmanuel Stewart ran for 228 yards and three touchdowns to lead Adrian (3-4, 2-1). Stewart scored on runs of 3, 66 and 34 yards. David Nutter added 114 yards and a 5-yard scoring run. Alex White threw two TD passes and Jared Pittman ran for 102 yards and a score for Kalamazoo (0-7, 0-4).

(At) Benedictine 43, Olivet 37: Benedictine scored two touchdowns in he final 3:13 and rallied to beat Olivet (4-3). Jerome Washington ran for 152 yards and a score for Olivet, Lane Porter had TDs of 4 and 1 yards, and Jamaul Martin returned a kick 88 yards for a touchdown.