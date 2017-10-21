Western Michigan’s Jarvion Franklin rushed for 104 yards Saturday. (Photo: Western Michigan athletics)

Ypsilanti — Freshman Josh Grant got a shot at redemption and he kicked it through the goalposts in overtime as Western Michigan defeated Eastern Michigan, 20-17, on Saturday.

Grant had missed wide to the right on a potential winning kick as time ran out in regulation.

It was Western’s fourth consecutive win in the series.

The Broncos (5-3, 3-1 Mid-American) scored first in OT, then were called for a pair of penalties that helped Eastern (2-5, 0-3) reach the 2 before Caleb Bailey and Robert Spillane stuffed EMU in back-to-back tackles. Eagles’ kicker Paulie Fricano’s field goal try just shaved the outside of the right goalpost, cementing Western’s win.

BOX SCORE: Western Michigan 20, Eastern Michigan 17 (OT)

Jarvion Franklin had his third straight 100-yard rushing game — 104 yards on 24 carries — and set a couple of records. He became Western’s all-time career rusher with 4,281 yards and his third-quarter 7-yard touchdown ties him for the school’s career best of 52.

EMU’s Breck Turner capped a 92-yard drive with a TD run from the 3, tying the game at 17-17.

Western Michigan won a seven-overtime game earlier this season.

