Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE John Niyo and Matt Charboneau break down Michigan State's victory on Indiana.

Michigan State's LJ Scott runs into the end zone untouched to put Michigan State up 17-9 after the extra point late in the fourth quarter of the victory over the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan, on October 21, 2017. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

There was some movement in my Associated Press Top 25 ballot, but for the first time this season all 25 teams that started the week in my rankings remained by the end of the week.

That doesn’t mean they all won. Notre Dame sure did. The Fighting Irish drilled Southern Cal, resulting in a significant jump up my rankings to No. 7.

But for the teams that lost – Southern Cal and Michigan – the losses weren’t enough to drop them out.

Barely.

Both teams went on the road and got throttled, but both losses were to ranked teams as Southern Cal lost at Notre Dame and Michigan lost at Penn State. No shame in losing those games, you’d just expect a little better showing from each team.

But, again, they both stay in the rankings. The Trojans check in at No. 17 while the Wolverines are No. 25.

More: 'Learning to win': MSU bowl-eligible after toppling Indiana

Look, there’s a handful of teams that could have squeezed in – West Virginia, Mississippi State and Iowa State. But the bottom line is, I believe USC and Michigan to be among the 25 best teams in the country.

That might change by the end of the season, but for now, that’s where they stand.

Oh yeah, and is there any chance Alabama goes anywhere but No. 1? Yeah, probably not.

MATT CHARBONEAU’S AP VOTE

1. Alabama (last week: 1)

2. Penn State (2)

3. Georgia (3)

4. Ohio State (4)

5. TCU (5)

6. Wisconsin (6)

7. Notre Dame (16)

8. Oklahoma State (7)

9. Clemson (8)

10. Miami (9)

11. Oklahoma (11)

12. Washington (12)

13. South Florida (13)

14. Virginia Tech (14)

15. N.C. State (15)

16. Michigan State (17)

17. Southern Cal (10)

18. Auburn (19)

19. UCF (20)

20. Washington State (21)

21. Stanford (22)

22. LSU (23)

23. Memphis (24)

24. Texas A&M (25)

25. Michigan (18)