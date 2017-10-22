Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE John Niyo and Matt Charboneau break down Michigan State's victory on Indiana.

Michigan State's Mike Panasiuk and Demetrius Cooper plant Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey into the turf for a sack in the first quarter. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Michigan State climbed to No. 16 from No. 18 in this week’s Associated Press college football poll while Michigan dropped out.

The Spartans (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) came alive in the fourth quarter and punched out Indiana, 17-9, while Michigan (5-2, 2-2), which was ranked No. 19 in last week’s poll, was rolled by Penn State, 42-13.

The top five in the AP poll are Alabama, Penn State, Georgia, TCU and Wisconsin.

In the Amway coaches’ poll, Michigan State moved up one spot to No. 18 while Michigan sank 10 spots to No. 25.

The top five in the coaches’ poll are the same as the AP poll.

ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL

1. Alabama (61 first-place votes), 8-0 record, 1,525 points (last week: 1)

2. Penn State, 7-0, 1,444 (2)

3. Georgia, 7-0, 1,409 (3)

4. TCU, 7-0, 1,327 (4)

5. Wisconsin, 7-0, 1,241 (5)

6. Ohio State, 6-1, 1,165 (6)

7. Clemson, 6-1, 1,113 (7)

8. Miami, 6-0, 1,101 (8)

9. Notre Dame, 6-1, 1,066 (13)

10. Oklahoma, 6-1, 1,040 (9)

11. Oklahoma State, 6-1, 894 (10)

12. Washington, 6-1, 836 (12)

13. Virginia Tech, 6-1, 791 (14)

14. North Carolina State, 6-1, 666 (T16)

15. Washington State, 7-1, 648 (15)

16. Michigan State, 6-1, 615 (18)

17. South Florida, 7-0, 604 (T16)

18. UCF, 6-0, 500 (20)

19. Auburn, 6-2, 397 (21)

20. Stanford, 5-2, 344 (22)

21. USC, 6-2, 319 (11)

22. West Virginia, 5-2, 196 (23)

23. LSU, 6-2, 182 (24)

24. Memphis, 6-1, 111 (25)

25. Iowa State, 5-2, 98 (NR)

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 74, Michigan 60, Mississippi State 43, San Diego State 7, Georgia Tech 5, South Carolina 2, Marshall 1, Toledo 1.

AMWAY COACHES’ POLL

1. Alabama (64 first-place votes), 8-0 record, 1,600 (last week: 1)

2. Penn State, 7-0, 1,520 (2)

3. Georgia, 7-0, 1,463 (3)

4. TCU, 7-0, 1,385 (4)

5. Wisconsin, 7-0, 1,343 (5)

6. Ohio State, 6-1, 1,244 (6)

7. Clemson, 6-1, 1,173 (8)

8. Miami, 6-0, 1,172 (7)

9. Oklahoma, 6-1, 1,084 (9)

10. Notre Dame, 6-1, 951 (16)

11. Washington, 6-1, 931 (12)

12. Oklahoma State, 6-1, 926 (11)

13. Virginia Tech, 6-1, 818 (14)

14. South Florida, 7-0, 730 (13)

15. N.C. State, 6-1, 683 (17)

16. Washington State, 7-1, 636 (18)

17. UCF, 6-0, 561 (20)

18. Michigan State, 6-1, 560 (19)

19. Auburn, 6-2, 455 (21)

20. Stanford, 5-2, 367 (22)

21. USC, 6-2, 321 (10)

22. West Virginia, 5-2, 211 (23)

23. LSU, 6-2, 178 (25)

24. Texas A&M, 5-2, 151 (NR)

25. Michigan, 5-2, 121 (15)

Others receiving votes: Memphis 119, Iowa State 32, Mississippi State 19, South Carolina 9, Georgia Tech 8, Arizona 6, Colorado State 4, Kentucky 4, Boise State 3, Navy 3, Marshall 3, Arizona State 2, Florida 1, Syracuse 1, Appalachian State 1, Troy 1.