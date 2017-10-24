Western Michigan quarterback Jon Wassink suffered a broken collar bone in Saturday’s game against Eastern Michigan. (Photo: Harry How / Getty Images)

Western Michigan starting quarterback Jon Wassink will miss between six and eight weeks with a broken collarbone, coach Tim Lester announced Tuesday.

Wassink was injured in Saturday’s 20-17 overtime victory over Eastern Michigan.

He will be replaced by freshman Reece Goddard, a 6-foot-2, 210-pounder from Missouri.

Western Michigan (5-3, 3-1 Mid-American Conference) gets a little extra time to prepare for its next game, at home against rival Central Michigan in Kalamazoo at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Wassink, a redshirt sophomore from Grand Rapids, won the Broncos’ starting quarterback competition this summer, after Zach Terrell graduated after leading the Broncos to the Cotton Bowl last season.

Wassink’s emergence led another high-profile quarterback, Tom Flacco, to transfer from Western to Rutgers. Flacco is the younger brother of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco.

In eight games, Wassink was 124-for-193 for 1,411 yards, with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Goddard has appeared in four games, completing 2 of 3 passes for 12 yards.

This is the second significant injury this season for the Broncos, who earlier this season lost defensive standout Justin Tranquill to a knee injury.