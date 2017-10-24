Greg Kampe’s Oakland team will play Central Michigan in an exhibition Sunday. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Oakland University and Central Michigan are joining the fundraising campaign for hurricane-relief efforts under way in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.

The men’s basketball teams, which had been set to scrimmage Sunday, now are opening the game to the public at the O’Rena on Oakland’s campus in Rochester.

The game will start at 1 p.m., and the cost will be $10 for open seating.

Admission is 10 bucks, open seating, get there early and sit next to me.🤣 Oakland Students you're free, but we ask you donate a couple bucks pic.twitter.com/tXT5bFgpMv — Greg Kampe (@KampeOU) October 24, 2017

Oakland students still get in free, but have been asked to donate a “couple bucks” by Oakland coach Greg Kampe.

Michigan State and Georgia will play a hurricane-relief exhibition at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Sunday. Last week, Kansas and Missouri played an exhibition that raised more than $1.8 million.