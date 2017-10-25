Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE John Niyo and Angelique Chengelis are joined by Chris Howard and Matt Charboneau to talk about Michigan's issues and Michigan State's 6-1 season. Detroit News

John Nigyo, left, and Angelique Chengelis talk about Week 8 of the college football season. (Photo: Detroit News)

The Detroit News' College Football Show rolls on to Week 8 with former Michigan running back Chris Howard back as a special guest.

Howard is joined by co-hosts John Niyo and Angelique Chengelis as well as Matt Charboneau with MSU coverage and his top 25 list, which featues the Spartans at No. 16 and the Wolverines at No. 25.

Here are some of the highlights of this week's show.

► 1:30: UM coach Jim Harbaugh and running back Ty Isaac

► 2:40: Chris Howard on UM's deeense

► 4:40: Howard on UM's offense

► 6:30: Howard on QB Brandon Peters

► 7:00: Howard on Rutgers

► 8:40: MSU coach Mark Dantonio and linebacker Chris Frey

► 10:00: Matt Charboneau on MSU's offense

► 11:30: Niyo and Chengelis on MSU's 6-1 start

► 13:10: Charboneau on MSU moving forward

► 15:50: Charboneau's top 25 list

► 17:30: Niyo and Chengelis preview Penn State-Ohio State