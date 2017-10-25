Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s $7-million salary ranks third in the country. (Photo: Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

This isn’t likely to make Michigan fans thrilled, especially coming off another loss to rival Michigan State and last Saturday’s pummeling at the hands of Penn State in Happy Valley.

USA Today on Wednesday released its annual list of college football coaches’ salaries, and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh remains among the leaders, reeling in $7,004,000 a season. That’s good for third in the country, behind Alabama’s Nick Saban ($11.132 million) and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney ($8.527 million).

Harbaugh, 53, is in the third year of his contract, and is 25-8 overall, including 5-2 and 2-2 in the Big Ten this season.

The Big Ten occupies six spots among the top 16 coaching salaries, with Michigan State’s Mark Dantonio checking in at No. 16, making $4,380,492. Dantonio, 61, is in his 11th season, and is 96-43 overall at Michigan State, including 6-1 and 4-0 in the Big Ten this season.

Among the state’s Mid-American Conference schools, first-year Western Michigan coach Tim Lester leads the way at $800,000 a year (86th in the country), followed by Central Michigan’s John Bonamego at $545,640 (103rd) and Eastern Michigan’s Chris Creighton at $442,420 (112th).

The salaries include base pay, endorsements and TV/radio deals, and bonuses.