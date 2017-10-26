Western Michigan's men's basketball team has been tabbed as the favorite to win the Mid-American Conference West Division and tournament championship in a preseason coaches poll. Buffalo has been picked to win the East Division. Eastern Michigan was picked to finish fourth and Central Michigan sixth in the West by head coaches in the same poll.
WMU, which received 22 of 30 possible first-place votes, return 10 four starters from last season's team that went 16-16 under coach Steve Hawkins, who returns for his 15th season.
Broncos senior guard Thomas Wilder was also named to the preseason All-MAC West Team. He averaged 19.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in his junior season to earn First Team All-MAC last season.
MAC West Division Preseason Poll (first place votes)
1. Western Michigan, 169 points (22)
2. Ball State, 156 points (8)
3. Toledo, 107 points
4. Eastern Michigan, 103 points
5. Northern Illinois,57 points
6. Central Michigan, 38 points
MAC East Division
1. Buffalo, 166 points (24)
2. Kent State, 139 points (2)
3. Ohio,127 points (3)
4. Akron, 84 points (1)
5. Bowling Green, 82 points
6. Miami, 32 points
MAC Tournament Champion
1. Western Michigan (10)
2. Buffalo (9)
3. Ball State (5)
4. Kent State (2)
5. Toledo (2)
6 Bowling Green (1), Miami (1)
MAC West Preseason All-MAC Team
Thomas Wilder, WMU
James Thompson IV, Eastern Michigan
Tayler Persons, Ball State
Jaelan Sanford, Toledo
Eugene German, Northern Illinois
MAC East Preseason All-MAC Team
C.J. Massinburg – Buffalo
Nick Perkins – Buffalo
Jaylin Walker – Kent State
Jordan Dartis – Ohio
Jason Carter – Ohio
