Dekalb, Ill. — Marcus Jones had the only touchdown in overtime and Northern Illinois scored on three of its final four drives to rally past Eastern Michigan, 30-27, on Thursday night.
Eastern Michigan’s Paul Fricano missed three field goals, including a 42-yarder at the end of regulation. He opened the extra period with a 35-yard field goal after the Eagles ran three plays. D.J. Brown gained 12-yards along the right side on NIU’s first play of OT and Jones won it with a 9-yard run.
Marcus Childerswas 23 of 40 for 278 yards and two touchdowns for Northern Illinois (6-2, 4-0 Mid-American Conference). Brown made seven catches for 104 yards and a score.
NUI took a 7-0 lead after Brown broke a tackle and raced for a 69-yard touchdown reception. On EMU’s next offensive play, Sergio Bailey II was left wide open over the middle for a 68-yard touchdown.
Eastern Michigan (2-6, 0-4), which has lost six straight, went ahead 14-7 after Mathew Sexton’s blocked punt and Jaron Johnson’ recovery in the end zone. It was the Eagles’ first blocked punt for a score since Nathan Adams’ touchdown against Morgan State in 2014.
Before the game, NIU unveiled a bronze statue of its former Siberian husky mascot Diesel outside of Huskie Stadium. He gained national attention after high-fiving a cheerleader on ESPN in 2013.
No. 20 Stanford 15, (at) Oregon State 14: Keller Chryst threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to JJ Arcega-Whiteside with 20 seconds left and Stanford survived Bryce Love’s absence for a come-from-behind victory.
Love, the nation’s leader with an average of 198.1 yards rushing per game, tweaked an ankle against Oregon on Oct. 14. The Cardinal (6-2, 5-1 Pac-12) announced that Love would sit out about 90 minutes before the start of the game in Corvallis.
Stanford went for it on fourth-and-10 on the Oregon State 40 with 2:19 left in the game and Chryst hit Kaden Smith with a 25-yard pass to keep the drive alive. After Chryst found Arcega-Whiteside in the end zone, the 2-point conversion failed but Stanford intercepted Oregon State quarterback Darell Garretson’s hurl with 3 seconds left to end it.
The Beavers (1-7, 0-5) were playing the second game since the school parted ways with head coach Gary Andersen. Interim coach Cory Hall was the cornerbacks coach.
