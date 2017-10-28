Wayne State running back Demetrius Stinson scores on a 1-yard run in Saturday’s home loss to Ashland. (Photo: Wayne State athletics)

Jahaan Brown ran for 128 yards on 12 carries and Reggie Bell threw a touchdown pass for Ferris State in a 24-14 victory over visiting Northwood on Saturday in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game.

Bell, who threw for 189 yards, found Malik Taylor with a 30-yard scoring pass on the opening drive for Ferris (7-1, 6-1 GLIAC), ranked 11th in the NCAA Division II poll. Davontae Harrington had a 15-yard scoring run and Javon Shaw a 2-yard TD run for the Bulldogs.

Joe Garbarino threw touchdown passes of 34 yards to Travis Vulch and 64 yards to Vashon Nutt for Northwood (5-4, 3-4).

MORE GLIAC

Ashland 30, (at) Wayne State 10: Ashland (8-1, 7-0), ranked 12th in Division II, broke open a close game with 17 fourth-quarter points and spolied homecoming for Wayne State (3-6, 2-5).

Demitrius Stinson scored Wayne State’s only touchdown on a 1-yard run in the second quarter.

Ashland’s Andrew Vaughn ran for 157 yards and TD runs of 39 and 5 yards.

(At) Grand Valley State 28, Northern Michigan 3: Dre’On Kemp ran for three second-half touchdowns for Grand Valley (7-2, 6-1).

Kemp ran for 99 yards and Bryce-Young Walls had 101 yards rushing for 19th-ranked Grand Valley.

Jake Mayon had 98 yards rushing for Northern (1-7, 1-6).

(At) Michigan Tech 17, Davenport 10: Eric Kosteva’s 93-yard kickoff return for a score with 7:38 left gave Michigan Tech (4-5, 3-4) the lead for good.

Davenport (1-8, 0-7) had just taken the lead on Nate Couturier’s 47-yard TD reception from Haiden Majewski.

Tech’s Kevin Kirkland caught an 18-yard scoring pass from Garrett Young in the second quarter.

(At) Saginaw Valley State 14, Tiffin 9: Ryan Conklin threw for one score and ran for another as Saginaw Valley (5-4, 3-4) Built a 14-0 lead and held on.

Conklin opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 47-yard touychdown pass to Chad Gailliard. Conklin then scored on a 5-yard run in the third quarter.

Tommy Scott Jr. ran for 114 yards for Saginaw Valley.

MIAA

Hope 50, (at) Kalamazoo 0: Brandan Campbell ran for 136 yards, including touchdowns of 16 and 52 yards, for Hope (6-2, 4-1).

Austin Heeres had scoring passes of 29 yards to Kory Derr and 8 yards to Ryan Veenstra, and Chris Leigh had a 32-yard scoring run.

Kalamazoo is 0-8, 0-5.

Olivet 44, (at) Alma 20: Lane Porter threw for a score and ran for two for Olivet (5-3, 3-1).

Matthew Ellis, who rushed for 113 yards, had a 13-yard scoring run. Jerome Washington had a 34-yard touchdown run.

Thomas Cannon ran for 146 yards with a 36-yard TD run for Alma (4-4, 1-3)

Albion 48, (at) Wisconsin Lutheran 14: Kyle Thomas threw three touchdown passes for Albion (3-5), which scored three defensive touchdowns in the second half.

Thomas threw TD passes of 8 and 9 yards to Brian Blanzy, who had 11 receptions for 109 yards.

Joe Schwartz had an 88-yard interception return for a score, Collin Poore returned an interception 71 yards for a touchdown and Jakob Wickens recovered a fumble in he end zone for another Albion score.

Trine 55, (at) Adrian 34: Trine (8-0, 4-0) broke open a tie game with four fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Cayton Uecker threw for two scores and ran for another for Adrian (3-5, 2-2). His TD passes, 46 and 29 yards, went to Jarron McGaw, who had seven receptions for 138 yards.

Emmanuel Stewart ran for 139 yards on 25 carries for Adrian, He had a 2-yard scoring run.