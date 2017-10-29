Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 10
The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 10 of the college season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Ohio State (7-1, 5-0) – Following the comeback win
1. Ohio State (7-1, 5-0) – Following the comeback win over Penn State, the Buckeyes are starting to look a lot like the 2014 team that won the national championship, while quarterback J.T. Barrett looks like he’s determined to crash the Heisman Trophy party. That loss to Oklahoma seems like ancient history. Last week: 2.  Jamie Sabau, Getty Images
2. Wisconsin (8-0, 5-0) – There’s one unbeaten team
2. Wisconsin (8-0, 5-0) – There’s one unbeaten team left in the Big Ten and it’s the Badgers. The fact they haven’t played the schedule that others near the top of rankings have is a legitimate gripe, and the not-so-impressive win over an awful Illinois team doesn’t help. For now, the Badgers are taking care of business. Last week: 3.  AP
3. Penn State (7-1, 4-1) – For a while it looked like
3. Penn State (7-1, 4-1) – For a while it looked like the Nittany Lions were rolling their way to a big win in Columbus and cementing their spot atop the Big Ten and in the thick of the national championship picture. Instead they’re wondering what happened and are now in the position of needing help to stay alive in the East. Last week: 1.  Jamie Sabau, Getty Images
4. Northwestern (5-3, 3-2) – The Wildcats had a tendency
4. Northwestern (5-3, 3-2) – The Wildcats had a tendency to give up sacks and turn the ball over right up until they got the offense rolling and knocked off Michigan State in three overtimes. That’s three straight wins for a Wildcats team that has taken its time to look like the one some thought could challenge for the West title. Last week: 5.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
5. Michigan State (6-2, 4-1) – The Spartans saw their
5. Michigan State (6-2, 4-1) – The Spartans saw their four-game winning streak end in three overtimes at Northwestern. The offense got rolling late in the game as MSU rallied to force overtime, but plenty of missed opportunities led to the loss that comes the week before back-to-back games against Penn State and Ohio State. Last week: 4.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
6. Michigan (6-2, 3-2) – The Wolverines took advantage
6. Michigan (6-2, 3-2) – The Wolverines took advantage of having Rutgers on the schedule and whipped the Scarlet Knights while possibly finding a quarterback. Redshirt freshman Brandon Peters provided a spark for the Wolverines and should have time to ease in against Minnesota and Maryland the next two weeks before closing with Wisconsin and Ohio State. Last week: 6.  Tony Ding, AP
7. Iowa (5-3, 2-3) – The Hawkeyes hardly were flashy
7. Iowa (5-3, 2-3) – The Hawkeyes hardly were flashy in a victory over Minnesota, but considering it was just their second win in the last five games, they’ll take it. Bowl eligibility might have to wait, however, as the Hawkeyes face Ohio State and Wisconsin the next two weeks. Last week: 7.  Brian Powers, AP
8. Maryland (4-4, 2-3) – If the Terrapins get back
8. Maryland (4-4, 2-3) – If the Terrapins get back to a bowl game this season, they’ll look back at the come-from-behind win over Indiana as a big reason why. On their third quarterback this season, the Terps are scoring points and could make it two straight wins next week with a trip to Rutgers. Last week: 11.  Patrick Semansky, AP
9. Nebraska (4-4, 3-2) – Another team that rallied
9. Nebraska (4-4, 3-2) – Another team that rallied late for a win that could be critical in reaching the postseason. Of course, that’s not what they shoot for in Lincoln and the Cornhuskers had won just twice in the previous six games. How they finish over the final four games will tell a lot about the future of coach Mike Riley. Last week: 13.  Michael Conroy, AP
10. Indiana (3-5, 0-5) – If there could be a tougher-luck,
10. Indiana (3-5, 0-5) – If there could be a tougher-luck, winless team in any conference, the Hoosiers would like to know who it is. After losing a late lead to Maryland, the Hoosiers have now lost three straight, all by one score. They’ll need three wins in the final four to get to a bowl game, something that’s possible with games against Illinois, Rutgers and Purdue. Last week: 9.  Patrick Semansky, AP
11. Minnesota (4-4, 1-4) – The Golden Gophers couldn’t
11. Minnesota (4-4, 1-4) – The Golden Gophers couldn’t build off last week’s win and have now lost four of five following a lackluster performance against Iowa. They host Michigan next week and the road is rough in an effort to get to a bowl game as Northwestern and Wisconsin remain on the schedule in the final weeks. Last week: 8.  Brian Powers, AP
12. Purdue (3-5,1-4) – The Boilermakers were the talk
12. Purdue (3-5,1-4) – The Boilermakers were the talk of the conference early in the season but have now lost three straight. The silver lining is that Purdue is now competitive, hardly a consolation prize the Boilermakers want, but still a sign of progress. Three wins in the final four games could still happen to get Purdue to a much-desired spot in a bowl game. Last week: 10.  Bobby Ellis, Getty Images
13. Rutgers (3-5, 2-3) – So much for the two-game winning
13. Rutgers (3-5, 2-3) – So much for the two-game winning streak and the battle for fourth place against Michigan. It’s about what we expected from the Scarlet Knights. The question is whether they can turn it back around quickly and find a way to squeak out three wins over the final four weeks. Last week: 12.  Tony Ding, AP
14. Illinois (2-6, 0-5) – The Fighting Illini stayed
14. Illinois (2-6, 0-5) – The Fighting Illini stayed close with Wisconsin but they’ve now lost six straight and there’s no sign that skid will come to an end any time soon. They’ll have a shot, at least, the next two weeks with Purdue and Indiana, but odds are not good the Illini find a Big Ten win this season. Last week: 14.  Michael Hickey, Getty Images
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    The shuffling continues, and this time it happened in dramatic fashion.

    Lucky for us here in Big Ten country, two of the top teams squared off, and just when it looked like Penn State was putting a stranglehold on the Big Ten East and its No. 2 spot in the rankings, Ohio State came roaring back and pulled off the one-point victory.

    That moves the Buckeyes up to No. 3 behind Georgia, which is the new No. 2 on my Associated Press Top 25 ballot this week.

    A new team appears at No. 4, also, as Notre Dame jumps up after a convincing victory over N.C. State. It was enough to move the Irish ahead of unbeaten Wisconsin, which struggled to beat a bad Illinois team. The Badgers still control their fate, though any loss likely would derail their playoff hopes.

    The shuffling of the bottom half continues, as it does most seasons.

    Mississippi State, Iowa State and Arizona all jump up into my rankings this week while Michigan State drops to No. 21 after its triple-overtime loss at Northwestern with Michigan at No. 23, up two spots after its win over Rutgers.

    Some teams might have some gripes – South Florida and Washington State both fall out of the rankings – but if we’re debating which teams should be ranked from roughly No. 17 and beyond, then it’s a silly argument considering none of those teams are likely end up anywhere near the playoff field.

    MATT CHARBONEAU’S AP VOTE

    1. Alabama (1)

    2. Georgia (3)

    3. Ohio State (4)

    4. Notre Dame (7)

    5. Wisconsin (6)

    6. Oklahoma State (8)

    7. Penn State (2)

    8. Clemson (9)

    9. Oklahoma (11)

    10. Washington (12)

    11. Miami (10)

    12. Virginia Tech (14)

    13. TCU (5)

    14. Southern Cal (17)

    15. Auburn (18)

    16. UCF (19)

    17. LSU (22)

    18. Stanford (21)

    19. Memphis (23)

    20. N.C. State (15)

    21. Michigan State (16)

    22. Iowa State (NR)

    23. Michigan (25)

    24. Mississippi State (NR)

    25. Arizona (NR)

