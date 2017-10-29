Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters throws while pressured by Rutgers linebacker Brandon Russell during the second half. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Michigan State fell to No. 24 from No. 16 in this week's Associated Press college football poll, which was released Sunday. Michigan is not ranked in the poll for the second consecutive week.

It is the opposite story in the Amway coaches' poll, where Michigan improved one spot to No. 24 while Michigan State, which had been ranked No. 18, fell out of the Top 25.

The Wolverines (6-2) defeated Rutgers 35-14 on Saturday while the Spartans (6-2) lost in three overtimes at Northwestern, 39-31.

There was a big shakeup at the top as Penn State, which lost to Ohio State, fell from second to seventh in both polls and TCU, which was stunned by Iowa State, dropped from fourth to 10th in the AP poll and from fourth to 12th in the coaches' poll.

The new top five in the AP poll are Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Notre Dame. The top four are the same in the coaches' poll, but Clemson is ranked fifth.

AMWAY COACHES' POLL

1. Alabama (65 first-place votes), 8-0 record, 1,625 points (last week: 1)

2. Georgia, 8-0, 1,549 (3)

3. Ohio State, 7-1, 1,426 (6)

4. Wisconsin, 8-0, 1,418 (5)

5. Clemson, 7-1, 1,295 (7)

6. Miami, 7-0, 1,238 (8)

7. Penn State, 7-1, 1,221 (2)

8. Notre Dame, 7-1, 1,212 (10)

9. Oklahoma, 7-1, 1,192 (9)

10. Oklahoma State, 7-1, 1,000 (12)

11. Washington, 7-1, 977 (11)

12. Texas Christian, 7-1, 944 (4)

13. Virginia Tech, 7-1, 878 (13)

14. Central Florida, 7-0, 727 (17)

15. Auburn, 6-2, 622 (19)

16. Iowa State, 6-2, 571 (NR)

17. Southern California, 7-2, 560 (21)

18. Stanford, 6-2, 494 (20)

19. N.C. State, 6-2, 382 (15)

20. Louisiana State, 6-2, 372 (23)

21. Memphis, 7-1, 288 (NR)

22. Mississippi State, 6-2, 210 (NR)

23. South Florida, 7-1, 193 (14)

24. Michigan, 6-2, 176 (25)

25. Arizona, 6-2, 153 (NR)

Others receiving votes: Michigan State 145, Washington State 127, South Carolina 53, Kentucky 33, Toledo 10, West Virginia 9, Boise State 8, San Diego State 6, Texas A&M 4, Troy 3, Navy 3, Iowa 1.