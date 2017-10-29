Iowa State linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. (42) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass in front of TCU wide receiver Desmon White (10) during the second half Saturday. Iowa State won 14-7. (Photo: Charlie Neibergall / Associated Press)

Ames, Iowa — TCU is no longer unbeaten.

The Horned Frogs have only themselves — and a resurgent Iowa State defense — to blame.

Kyle Kempt threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns and 25th-ranked Iowa State upset fourth-ranked TCU 14-7 on Saturday, leaving the Big 12 without an undefeated team heading into November.

Iowa State’s win might have seriously hampered the league’s ability to get a team into the playoff after missing out a year ago. But TCU coach Gary Patterson believes the Horned Frogs still control their own destiny.

TCU (7-1, 4-1 Big 12), Oklahoma State (7-1, 4-1) and Iowa State (6-2, 4-1) are tied atop the league — and the Cowboys play in Ames in two weeks.

“We’ve still got a chance to play for a Big 12 title. Does it hurt our chances for the playoff? Probably. We still played good enough defense to win,” TCU coach Gary Patterson said.

Marcel Spears intercepted a Kenny Hill pass with 1:16 left to seal it for the Cyclones.

They forced a pair of turnovers in the red zone in the second half in winning their fourth straight game, two of them over teams ranked in the top five on game day.

“We go into games thinking we’re going to try to shut teams out,” Iowa State linebacker Joel Lanning said of a defense that held the Horned Frogs scoreless.

Kempt put Iowa State ahead 14-0 at the break with touchdown passes to Matt Eaton (17 yards) and Hakeem Butler (4 yards).

TCU answered to open the second half on a 94-yard kickoff return by KaVontae Turpin. But Brian Peavy intercepted Hill in the end zone in the third quarter and brought it back 70 yards, and Willie Harvey caused Hill to fumble a ball recovered by Iowa State at its own 15-yard line with 7:11 to go.

Hill had his worst game of the season, finishing 12 of 25 passing for 135 yards and those two very costly interceptions.

The Horned Frogs also committed 11 penalties for 104 yards.

“The reality of it is, it’s hard to stay the course. But these kids are doing that,” said Iowa State coach Matt Campbell.

No. 3 Georgia 42, Florida 7: At Jacksonville, Florida, Sony Michel put Georgia up big early and put Florida away late, scoring on two long runs in what might have been the final game for Gators coach Jim McElwain.

Michel finished with 137 yards rushing on just six carries and helped the Bulldogs remain in control in the Southeastern Conference’s Eastern Division.

Nick Chubb also scored for the Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC), who ended a three-game losing streak in “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” and started 8-0 for the first time since 2002.

Florida (3-4, 3-3) started the day by responding to a tweet from a sports lawyer who said Florida and McElwain’s agent, Jimmy Sexton, have engaged in buyout negotiations and are “miles apart.”

Athletic director Scott Stricklin released a statement several hours before the game saying the buyout report was inaccurate.

“No one representing the University of Florida or our athletic department has had any conversations with Coach McElwain or his representatives regarding a buyout of his contract,” Stricklin said.

But Stricklin stopped short of giving McElwain a vote of confidence.

(At) No. 7 Clemson 24, Georgia Tech 10: Kelly Bryant threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns and No. 7 Clemson bounced back from its first loss of the season.

Bryant showed few negative effects from injuries that knocked him out early of the Tigers’ past two games — a sprained left ankle in the third quarter of a win over Wake Forest on Oct. 7 and a concussion in the second quarter of a loss at Syracuse on Oct. 13.

The Clemson junior connected on a 38-yard TD pass to Deon Cain less than three minutes into the game. Bryant zipped a 20-yard pass to tight end Milan Richard to put the Tigers (7-1, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) ahead 14-3 and cruise to their third straight win over Georgia Tech.

The Tigers’ defense made sure that was more than enough to hold off the Yellow Jackets (4-3, 3-2). Clemson had 11 tackles for loss and held Georgia Tech’s league-leading triple-option run game to 198 yards, 175 fewer than their average. TaQuon Marshall, the ACC’s leading rusher with 117 yard average, managed just 23 yards that included his 22-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

KirVonte Benson led Georgia Tech with 129 yards rushing.

No. 8 Miami (Fla.) 24, (at) North Carolina 19: Malik Rosier threw for a career-high 356 yards with three touchdowns to help Miami.

Rosier had a 51-yard touchdown throw to Christopher Herndon IV late in the first half and a 78-yarder to Jeff Thomas to open the third quarter. His 5-yarder to Braxton Berrios gave the Hurricanes (7-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) a 24-13 fourth-quarter lead.

Still, Miami had to come up with a couple late plays after UNC made it a one-score game.

First the Hurricanes recovered a fumble by Jordon Brown after the Tar Heels had pushed near the Miami 35 with 2:11 left. Then Rosier ran for a chains-moving keeper near the 2-minute mark, allowing Miami to run out the clock.

Nathan Elliott threw for one touchdown and three interceptions for the Tar Heels (1-8, 0-6) after starter Chazz Surratt was knocked from the game in the opening quarter.

(At) No. 9 Notre Dame 35, No. 14 North Carolina State 14: Julian Love returned his second interception of the season for a touchdown and running back Josh Adams rushed for 202 yards to help Notre Dame.

The sixth straight victory by Brian Kelly’s Irish (7-1) avenged a 10-3 loss at N.C. State last year in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew. N.C. State (6-2) saw its six-game winning streak come to an end.

Love’s 69-yard return behind a convey of his defensive mates with 12:05 left in the third quarter ended N.C. State quarterback Ryan Finley’s streak of consecutive passes without throwing an interception at 339. Love, who also broke up three other Finley attempts, had a 50-yard interception return for a TD in Notre Dame’s 38-18 victory at Michigan State.

A little less than eight minutes after Love’s theft, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Adams, who earlier in the game became the quickest back in school history to go over 1,000 yards in a season on his 110th attempt, broke up the middle for a 77-yard touchdown run that provided further breathing room. Adams had his second 200-yard rushing game of the season and his sixth game over 100 yards this year.

Brandon Wimbush added three first-half touchdowns, his 11th rushing TD of the season and two scoring passes of 25 yards to Durham Smythe and 11 yards to Kevin Stepherson.

(At) No. 10 Oklahoma 49, Texas Tech 27: Baker Mayfield completed 22 of 34 passes for 281 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for another score to lead Oklahoma.

Rodney Anderson had 181 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Abdul Adams returned from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury to add 95 yards rushing on 10 carries for the Sooners (7-1, 4-1 Big 12).

CeeDee Lamb totaled nine receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns, while Mark Andrews added six catches for 79 yards and a touchdown for Oklahoma, which amassed 617 yards of total offense.

Nic Shimonek passed for 322 yards and four touchdowns on 22 of 36 passing for Texas Tech (4-4, 1-4). Tre King had 113 yards rushing on 24 carries, while T.J. Vasher added five receptions for 98 yards, and Keke Coutee had four catches for 93 yards and a touchdown. Cameron Batson added two receiving touchdowns.

No. 11 Oklahoma State 50, (at) No. 22 West Virginia 39: Mason Rudolph threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead No. 11 Oklahoma State to a 50-39 victory over No. 22 West Virginia on Saturday.

Freshman J.D. King ran for a season-high 142 yards and scored twice in place of Big 12 leading rusher Justice Hill for the Cowboys (7-1, 4-1 Big 12).

In winning its fourth straight, Oklahoma State scored four touchdowns following West Virginia turnovers.

Rudolph, the national passing yards leader, stood out in a steady light rain in a matchup against West Virginia’s Will Grier, who entered the game first in the FBS with 26 touchdown passes.

Rudolph finished 20 of 34 for 216 yards. He earned his 29th win as a starter, breaking the school record set by current coach Mike Gundy from 1986 to 1989.

Grier threw four interceptions and his streak of seven straight 300-yard passing games ended. Grier finished 20 of 42 for 285 yards and two TDs.

West Virginia (5-3, 3-2) entered the game fifth in total offense in the nation and was limited to 347 yards, 192 under its average.

(At) Washington 44, UCLA 23: Myles Gaskin led Washington’s running onslaught with 169 yards and one touchdown, and Lavon Coleman added 94 yards and three touchdown runs.

The Huskies (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) bounced back from their first loss of the season two weeks ago at Arizona State by running through the worst run defense in the country.

Washington finished with 333 yards rushing as a team, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. Gaskin finally found the end zone late in the third quarter on a 6-yard run. Coleman scored on runs of 1, 33 and 13 yards, and Browning added a 1-yard quarterback sneak early in the second quarter after it appeared Gaskin had scored on the previous play.

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen was 12 of 21 passing for 93 yards and was sacked four times. Rosen was pulled midway through the third quarter and later was on the sideline in sweats. He had been limping after being sacked in the second quarter by Washington’s Austin Joyner. Rosen threw a 7-yard TD pass to Jordan Wilson in the second quarter, but Washington scored the next 27 points.

The Bruins (4-4, 2-3) entered the day with the worst run defense in the country, and Washington was the fourth team this season to rush for at least 300 yards against the Bruins. It was the first time since beating Oregon last season the Huskies topped 300 yards rushing.

(At) No. 13 Virginia Tech 24, Duke 3: Josh Jackson (Saline) threw for a touchdown and ran for another to lead No. 13 Virginia Tech.

Jackson hit Sean Savoy with a 26-yard pass just before halftime to give the Hokies (7-1, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) a 17-3 lead. He scored on a 6-yard run in the third quarter, all but cementing Virginia Tech’s third victory in a row.

The Blue Devils (4-5, 1-5) lost their fifth in a row. They had less than 100 yards of offense until late in the third quarter when quarterback Daniel Jones broke free for a 33-yard run. But Jones threw incomplete on fourth-and-14 from the Virginia Tech 28 to turn the ball over.

Houston 28, (at) No. 17 South Florida 24: D’Eriq King kept Houston’s hopes alive with a 30-yard completion on fourth-and-24, then finished a winning drive with a 20-yard touchdown run with 11 seconds remaining.

The sophomore who has split time between receiver and quarterback replaced starter Kyle Postma in the first half. He began slowly before leading Houston (5-3, 3-2 American Athletic Conference) on three long scoring drives to position themselves for an upset.

King threw a 39-yard TD pass Courtney Lark early in the third quarter. Mulbah Car scored on a 4-yard run to make it 14-14, and King finished a 75-yard march with a 3-yard TD that made it 21-21 with 6:20 remaining.

Quinton Flowers threw for 325 yards and scored on runs of 1 and 3 yards for USF (7-1, 4-1.

Emilio Nadelman’s 30-yard field goal gave USF a 24-21 lead, but also left King with 1:46 to end the nation’s longest winning streak at 12 games.

(At) No. 18 Central Florida 73, Austin Peay 33: McKenzie Milton threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns and scored another on the ground.

The 73 points scored was a school record for the Knights, who lead the nation in scoring. UCF scored on 11 of 12 possessions. It’s the first time in program history the Knights have started the season 7-0.

Milton completed his first 14 passes and finished the game 24 of 26. He scored on a 3-yard run before going to the bench in the middle of the third quarter.

Austin Peay (5-3) wide receiver Kyran Moore scored on a 91-yard kickoff return and 35-yard touchdown reception while rolling up 346 all-purpose yards.