Recently ousted Florida head coach Jim McElwain talks with quarterback Feleipe Franks during Saturday’s loss to Georgia. (Photo: John Raoux)

Gainesville, Fla. — Florida and coach Jim McElwain have agreed to part ways a day after a third consecutive loss and nearly a week after he said his players and their families had received death threats.

Athletic director Scott Stricklin made the announcement Sunday and named defensive coordinator Randy Shannon the team’s interim coach for the final four games.

The parties are negotiating McElwain’s $12.5 million buyout.

Florida (3-4, 3-3 Southeastern Conference), which is still paying former coach Will Muschamp, would like to significantly reduce McElwain’s sum and could use his actions over the last week as leverage.

Regardless of the outcome, McElwain’s tenure will be remembered for failing to fix a floundering offense. Three years ago, McElwain proclaimed he could win with his dog at quarterback. The Gators currently rank 113th in total offense, in triple digits nationally for the third time in McElwain’s three seasons.

“We want to thank Coach McElwain for his efforts in leading the Gator football program,” Stricklin said in a statement. “We are confident Coach Shannon will provide the proper guidance to the players and rest of staff during this time, and we will begin a national search for the next head coach.”

McElwain went 22-12 with the Gators, including 4-9 against ranked teams, and became the first coach in league history to take a team to the SEC championship game in his first two years. Florida was eliminated from contention in the Eastern Division with a 42-7 loss to rival Georgia on Saturday. It was Florida’s most lopsided loss in the series since 1982.

McElwain’s downfall was more about relationships than records.

His already-strained rapport with administrators reached a new low last Monday when he said Florida players and families had received death threats. The bombshell shocked Stricklin, who had not been previously notified about a potentially harmful situation. Stricklin met with McElwain later that day, and the coach rebuffed a request to provide more information about the threats. The athletic department responded with a statement that essentially criticized McElwain for being uncooperative.

The school’s position was this: If there were death threats and administrators did nothing about them, the Gators would be legally liable if something horrible happened. If McElwain exaggerated the threats or made them up altogether, then he essentially sullied an entire fan base without merit.

McElwain made the situation even worse two days later when he said he would provide more details about the death threats “when it becomes unmanageable.”

McElwain seemed resigned to his fate Saturday night.

“I know what I was brought here to do. Look, we haven’t been good on offense, I get it,” he said. “We’ve won a few games, but we haven’t won enough. We haven’t won a championship. That’s real. That’s life. That is this business, and I take full responsibility for all of it.”

Mississippi State’s Dan Mullen seems like the obvious choice to be the next head coach at Florida.

Michigan loses four-star

Four-star offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. decommitted from Michigan’s 2018 class and has flipped to Alabama.

Ekiyor tweeted his news on Sunday.

“This has been a difficult decision, and I have decided to de-commit from the University of Michigan,” he wrote. “I would like to thank coach Harbaugh and his staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play football at the University of Michigan. Also I would like to thank the Michigan fan base for their constant support.”

Ekiyor, from Indianapolis Cathedral High, is ranked the No. 2 center nationally and the No. 159 player overall in the 2018 class by Scout.

Poll position

Michigan State fell to No. 24 from No. 16 in this week’s Associated Press poll, after losing to Northwestern. Michigan is not ranked in the poll for the second consecutive week, despite beating Rutgers.

It is the opposite story in the coaches’ poll, where Michigan improved one spot to No. 24 while Michigan State, which had been ranked No. 18, fell out of the top 25.

Albama, Georgia, Ohio State and Wisconsin are Nos. 1-4 in both polls. Clemson is No. 5 in the coaches’ poll, and Notre Dame in the AP poll.

Matt Charboneau’s top 25 vote

1. Alabama (1)

2. Georgia (3)

3. Ohio State (4)

4. Notre Dame (7)

5. Wisconsin (6)

6. Oklahoma State (8)

7. Penn State (2)

8. Clemson (9)

9. Oklahoma (11)

10. Washington (12)

11. Miami (10)

12. Virginia Tech (14)

13. TCU (5)

14. Southern Cal (17)

15. Auburn (18)

16. UCF (19)

17. LSU (22)

18. Stanford (21)

19. Memphis (23)

20. N.C. State (15)

21. Michigan State (16)

22. Iowa State (NR)

23. Michigan (25)

24. Mississippi State (NR)

25. Arizona (NR)

