Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs are No. 1 in the season’s initial College Football Rankings. (Photo: John Raoux / Associated Press)

Three Big Ten teams are in the top 10 in the first College Football Rankings, which were released Tuesday night.

Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson are the first top four, but Ohio State (sixth), Penn State (seventh) and Wisconsin (ninth) are among the top 10. Ohio State figured to leapfrog Penn State after that stunning, comeback win Saturday, while Wisconsin, despite being 8-0, was docked for a relatively weak schedule.

Michigan State (6-2), coming off a triple-overtime loss to Northwestern, is ranked No. 24, while and Michigan (6-2), with losses to Michigan State and Penn State, is unranked.

The top four in the final rankings after the conference-championship games will play in the national semifinals of the College Football Playoff. The semifinals this season are the Rose Bowl and the Sugar Bowl, both on Jan. 1.

The winners will meet in the national championship game on Jan. 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Here are the first College Football Playoff rankings:

1. Georgia 8-0

2. Alabama 8-0

3. Notre Dame, 7-1

4. Clemson, 7-1

5. Oklahoma, 7-1

6. Ohio State, 7-1

7. Penn State, 7-1

8. TCU, 7-1

9. Wisconsin, 8-0

10. Miami (Fla.), 7-0

11. Oklahoma State, 7-1

12. Washington, 7-1

13. Virginia Tech, 7-1

14. Auburn, 6-2

15. Iowa State, 6-2

16. Mississippi State, 6-2

17. Southern Cal, 7-2

18. UCF, 7-0

19. LSU, 6-2

20. N.C. State, 6-2

21. Stanford, 6-2

22. Arizona, 6-2

23. Memphis, 7-1

24. Michigan State, 6-2

25. Washington State, 7-2