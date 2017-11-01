Clarkston forward Taylor Currie committed to Wisconsin late Tuesday night. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

Roughly one month after decommitting from Michigan, Clarkston forward Taylor Currie has found a new home in the Big Ten.

Currie announced on Twitter late Tuesday night that he has committed to Wisconsin's 2018 class.

"I just loved Coach (Greg) Gard and Coach (Dean) Oliver," Currie told Scout.com. "I really loved the whole staff and they preached to me since day one that it is a great fit.

"Looking at what they have on the roster and how they play, it is a great opportunity for me. I think I play like their bigs in the past have played. It is an opportunity to come in and contribute."

Currie (6-foot-8, 200 pounds), a three-star recruit, is ranked the No. 8 prospect in Michigan and the No. 197 overall prospect in the nation by 247Sports.

He originally committed to the Wolverines in June as a member of the 2019 class before reclassifying to 2018. Currie eventually decommitted on Sept. 29 and received offers from Wisconsin and Xavier after reopening his recruitment for both 2018 and 2019.

Currie joins Hopkins (Minn.) center Joe Hedstrom as the second member of Wisconsin's 2018 class.