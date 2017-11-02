Bob Wojnowski, right, and John Niyo are joined by Matt Charboneau and Chris Howard on this week's College Football Show. (Photo: Detroit News)

This week's College Football Show features Michigan State's big game at home against Penn State and Michigan's home game against Minnesota.

The Spartans' game on Saturday will start at noon in East Lansing. The Nittany Lions are favored by 8 1/2 points.

The Wolverines will face the Golden Gophers in Ann Arbor on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Michigan is favored by 15 points.

Here's some of the highlights of this week's show.

► 1:20: Michigan QB Brandon Peters

► 3:20: Chris Howard on Peters

► 4:50: Chris Howard on UM offensive line

► 7:30: Chris Howard's prediction on UM-Minnesota

► 9:30: MSU coach Mark Dantonio and WR Felton Davis

► 11:40: John Niyo on MSU's running attack

► 13:50: Matt Charboneau on QB Brian Lewerke

► 15:10: John Niyo on Penn State's offense

► 17:50: Matt Charboneau's prediction on MSU/Penn State

► 21:10: Matt Charboneau's top 25 list

► 23:00: Niyo, Wojo's predictions