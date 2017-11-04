Wayne State senior running back Romello Brown scores on a 6-yard run in the first quarter. (Photo: Courtesy of Wayne State athletics)

Myron Riley came up with an interception in the final seconds to secure Wayne State’s 26-24 win over visiting Northern Michigan in its home finale at Tom Adams Field Saturday in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game.

Wayne State (4-6, 3-5 GLIAC) looked like it was going to run away with the victory as it jumped out to a 20-0 lead midway through the second quarter behind rushing scores from Romello Brown (six yards) and Demetrius Stinson (two yards) and two field goals by Paul Graham from 20 and 27 yards.

But Northern Michigan (1-8, 1-7) wouldn’t go down without a fight, rallying with a 65-yard touchdown run from Jake Mayon and a 50-yard touchdown reception by Dallas Dixon from Ryan Johnson to take a 24-23 lead late in the third quarter.

Wayne State answered with a 15-play, 73-yard drive and reclaimed the lead on a 24-yard field goal from Graham with 9:04 remaining. The Warriors’ defense did the rest, forcing two punts and a game-sealing takeaway to stave off Northern Michigan.

Brown finished with 116 yards rushing on 25 carries, Stinson added 102 yards on 22 rushes and Graham was 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts for Wayne State.

Dan Van Effen added a 21-yard touchdown reception and Dalton Ray had a 25-yard field goal for Northern Michigan.

More GLIAC

No. 12 Ferris State 26, (at) Davenport 0: Travis Russell ran for 121 yards, threw for 103 more and had two total touchdowns for Ferris State (8-1, 7-1). Dion Earls added a 22-yard rushing touchdown, Davontae Harrington scored on a 1-yard run and Keyondre Craig had a 15-yard touchdown reception. William James had 85 yards from scrimmage for Davenport (1-9, 0-8), which was held to 156 yards of total offense.

(At) Northwood 35, Saginaw Valley 21: Joe Garbarino rushed for a 181 yards, threw for 50 and had two total touchdowns for Northwood (6-4, 4-4), which rallied from a 14-point deficit and scored 28 unanswered points to close the game. Andre Carter scored on runs of 21 and 13 yards, Alex Spicuzzi had a 30-yard touchdown reception and Gary Landless recovered a fumble in the end zone.

Ryan Conklin threw touchdown passes of 62 and four yards to Chad Gailliard and Tommy Scott Jr. had a 66-yard rushing touchdown for Saginaw Valley (5-5, 3-5).

(At) Tiffin 14, Michigan Tech 7: Garrett Young threw for 226 yards on 14-for-32 passing and connected with Ben Hartley for a 22-yard score for Michigan Tech (4-6, 3-5).

MIAA

Adrian 33, (at) Olivet 22: Clayton Uecker threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns, Emmanuel Stewart had a 8-yard rushing touchdown and 19-yard touchdown reception, and Jerron McGaw had 10 catches for 216 yards and two scores for Adrian (4-5, 3-2). Lane Porter threw touchdown passes of three and 19 yards to Chris Talbott for Olivet (5-4, 3-2).

(At) Hope 48, Albion 10: Chris Leigh, Mason Opple and Brandan Campbell each scored two rushing touchdowns for Hope (7-2), which churned out 438 yards on the ground. Leigh finished with 177 yards rushing on 18 carries, Opple had 140 yards on 18 rushes and Campbell tallied 100 yards on 21 carries. Opple also threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Leigh.

Kyle Thomas completed 24 of 41 passes for 167 yards and tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Kolby Canfield, and Collin Poore had 13 catches for 74 yards for Albion (3-6).

Kalamazoo 13, (at) Rockford 6: Greg Kearns kicked a pair of 30-yard field goal in the first quarter, Jared Pittman rushed for 170 yards on 27 carries and Alex White scored the winning touchdown on a 5-yard run with 6:58 left in the fourth quarter for Kalamazoo (1-8).

Trine 41, (at) Alma 6: Alma took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on Dylan Zaborowski’s 3-yard rushing score but couldn’t hand Trine (9-0) its first loss as it scored 41 unanswered points. Zaborowski finished with 128 yards passing, 84 yards rushing and two turnovers for Alma (4-5).