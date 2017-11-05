Cody White of the Michigan State Spartans attempts to make a second half catch next to Amani Oruwariye of the Penn State Nittany Lions but was out of bounds. (Photo: Gregory Shamus, Getty Images)

Michigan State, on the strength of its 27-24 win over Penn State, has returned to the Top 25 in the Amway coaches’ poll, released Sunday.

The Spartans (7-2), who were not ranked last week after their triple-overtime loss to Northwestern, are at No. 16 this week.

Michigan (7-2), which had been ranked No. 24, is up to No. 22 in the coaches’ poll after the 33-10 triumph over Minnesota.

Wisconsin is the lone Big Ten team in the top 10, checking in at No. 3 following a 45-17 win over Indiana.

The top five are Alabama, Georgia, Wisconsin, Clemson and Notre Dame.

The Associated Press poll will be released later Sunday.

More: Charboneau’s AP vote: MSU, UM rise as Big Ten powers tumble

AMWAY COACHES’ POLL

1. Alabama (64 first-place votes), 9-0 record, 1,624 points (last week: 1)

2. Georgia (1), 9-0, 1,560 (2)

3. Wisconsin, 9-0, 1,392 (4)

4. Clemson, 8-1, 1,379 (5)

5. Notre Dame, 8-1, 1,367 (8)

6. Miami, 8-0, 1,326 (6)

7. Oklahoma, 8-1, 1,314 (9)

8. Washington, 8-1, 1,154 (11)

9. TCU, 8-1, 1,143 (12)

10. Auburn, 7-2, 900 (15)

11. Ohio State, 7-2, 881 (3)

12. UCF, 8-0, 854 2

13. Penn State, 7-2, 817 (7)

14. USC, 8-2, 778 (17)

15. Oklahoma State, 7-2, 764 (10)

16. Michigan State, 7-2, 609 (NR)

17. Virginia Tech, 7-2, 555 (13)

18. Mississippi State, 7-2, 462 (22)

19. Memphis, 8-1, 457 (21)

20. Washington State, 8-2, 376 (NR)

21. South Florida, 8-1, 306 (23)

22. Michigan, 7-2, 261 (24)

23. Iowa State, 6-3, 150 (16)

24. N.C. State, 6-3, 149 (19)

25. LSU, 6-3, 136 (20)

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 120, Iowa 112, Stanford 58, Toledo 31, Boise State 29, Arizona 25, San Diego State 18, South Carolina 6, Northwestern 5, Troy 4, Army 3.