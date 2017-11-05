Note Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush ran 50 yards for a touchdown against Wake Forest. (Photo: Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images)

Miami Gardens, Fla. — The rivalry between Miami and Notre Dame is as well-chronicled as perhaps any in college football.

Catholics vs. Convicts. Pregame brawling. Postgame insults. Thing is, all of that happened a generation ago.

So wake up the echoes. Flash the turnover chain.

It’s Miami-Notre Dame week — and a chance to update those history books. No. 3 Notre Dame (8-1, No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings) will visit No. 7 Miami (8-0, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 10 CFP) on Saturday night, the first time in more than a quarter-century the teams will meet with both being full-fledged national title contenders.

“It’s incredible to be this close, to put ourselves in this situation, in this position,” Miami wide receiver Braxton Berrios said. “We control our own destiny, and that’s all we can ask for.”

Notre Dame has its highest AP Top 25 ranking since 2012, while Miami has matched its best ranking since 2013. The Hurricanes topped Virginia Tech 28-10 on Saturday, and the Fighting Irish racked up 710 yards in their 48-37 win over Wake Forest — a victory that left Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush wanting more.

“We didn’t dominate our opponent and we’ll go back and evaluate the film,” Wimbush said. “I think next week when we head down to Miami it will be the same outcome, with a ‘W’ — but a more dominant and convincing way.”

That sure sounded like a prediction. Just like old times, there’s some swagger on both sides.

Miami’s is most apparent by the turnover chain — the gaudy gold necklace with a massive “U’’ pendant, a prize immediately handed out in a raucous sideline ceremony to any defensive player who comes up with a takeaway. It began as an internal motivation ploy only to become a piece of marketing genius for Miami.

“People are starting to get excited about the ‘Canes,” Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said.

Miami fans should be excited. So should Notre Dame fans. Both teams earned their way into the spotlight.

Miami’s last loss was more than a year ago — and the team that beat the Hurricanes was none other than Notre Dame.

“It’s going to be a great matchup,” Irish coach Brian Kelly said.

Fan charged for hitting cop

Police are investigating a videotaped altercation where a University of Miami football fan slaps an officer, who then punches her in the head.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said in an email Bridget Freitas, a 30-year-old nurse, has been charged with felony battery on a police officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.