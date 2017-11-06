Notre Dame cornerback Julian Love, left, wasn’t happy with the 48-37 win over Wake Forest. “We needed to keep a level head,” Love said. (Photo: Nam Y. Huh)

South Bend, Ind. — The numbers were jarring for Notre Dame linebacker Drue Tranquill and cornerback Julian Love.

The third-ranked Fighting Irish had beaten Wake Forest, 48-37, on Saturday but along the way the Demon Deacons had amassed opponent season-highs of 34 first downs, 239 rushing yards, 348 passing yards and 587 total yards in 88 plays, an average gain of 6.7 yards.

“Wake Forest exposed some things,” Love said. “We celebrate the win but we got to hit the drawing board.”

Tranquill, a senior team captain, didn’t want to wait that long: “I want to put the pads back on and get back out there right now.”

The Irish (8-1, No. 3 CFP) won’t have much time to tweak. They visit No. 7 Miami (8-0, No. 10 CFP) on Saturday night for another showdown with an ACC offense.

Coach Mark Richt’s Hurricanes have the nation’s longest winning streak of 13 games dating to a 30-27 loss at Notre Dame on Oct. 29, 2016.

The Hurricanes totaled 429 yards in a 28-10 win over No. 17 Virginia Tech on Saturday. Quarterback Malik Rosier passed for 202 yards, ran for 84 more and accounted for three touchdowns, while running back Travis Homer added 95 yards and the other TD.

Defensively, it will be another challenge for the Irish, whose aggressive, attacking style of play and usual attention to fundamentals and details were lacking against Wake Forest.

“Maybe (we) got too cute in terms of what we were trying to accomplish,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. “Maybe (we were) trying to cover up some things that we thought they knew about us. Didn’t do what we normally do. We’ll take some of the blame for that in terms of coaching. I think that’s part of it.”

Notre Dame seemed to be in control late in the third quarter leading 41-16. But over the final 15:30, Wake Forest outscored the Irish 21-7.

“We didn’t handle ourselves in a manner to close out the game the way we have all year,” Kelly said.

Statistically, Notre Dame fell in several national categories: From 16th in rushing defense (116.6 yards per game) to 30th (130.2); from 10th in scoring defense (16.1 points per game) to 17th (18.4); and from 34th in total defense (349.1 yards per game) to 50th (375.6). Wake Forest became the first team to score more than 20 points against Notre Dame this season.

“It was frustrating, and as the game was going on, we got more and more frustrated,” Love said. “We needed to keep a level head. It’s in the back of my mind now.”

For the second straight week, Love had an interception and three passes broken up, giving him three interceptions (the first two he returned for touchdowns against MSU and N.C. State).

Wisconsin injuries

No. 6 Wisconsin will be without top receiver Quintez Cephus for its game Saturday against No. 25 Iowa. Cephus injured his right leg in a 45-17 win over the weekend at Indiana.

Cephus, a sophomore, leads Wisconsin with 501 yards receiving and six touchdowns. He’s tied with tight end Troy Fumagalli with a team-high 30 catches.

“He has been playing tremendous this year,” Fumagalli said Monday. “Prayers to him, great guy, we’re all saddened.”

Wide receiver Jazz Peavy, who has been slowed by a right-foot injury, also is away from the team for personal reasons and remains out.

The Badgers (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten, No. 9 CFP) also listed inside linebacker Chris Orr (left leg) as out for Saturday.

Punter suspended

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has suspended punter Matt Panton for Saturday’s game at Vanderbilt following his arrest for public intoxication after the Wildcats’ 37-34 loss to Mississippi.

Panton, 23, was booked in the Lexington jail around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the Herald-Leader reported.

Panton, a graduate transfer from Australia, was found passed out on the sidewalk near the corner of South Upper and Bolivar streets, jail records said. Panton faces arraignment on Nov. 20.

Stoops said Monday that Panton will not play or participate “for failure to meet the standards and expectations of our football team.”

College Football Playoff rankings

What: Second week of the College Football Playoff rankings.

When: The new rankings will be announced tonight at 7

TV: ESPN.

Last week: The top 10 teams in the first rankings were 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Notre Dame, 4. Clemson, 5. Oklahoma, 6. Ohio State, 7. Penn State, 8. TCU, 9. Wisconsin, 10. Miami.

Weekend showdowns

Notable games this week that will affect the top of the College Football Playoff rankings. Teams are listed with this week’s AP rankings.

Friday

No. 9 Washington at Stanford, 10:30 (FS1)

Saturday

No. 13 Michigan State at No. 11 Ohio State, noon (Fox)

No. 12 Oklahoma State at No. 24 Iowa State, noon (ABC)

No. 2 Georgia at No. 10 Auburn, 3:30 (CBS)

Florida State at No. 4 Clemson, 3:30 (ESPN)

Iowa at No. 6 Wisconsin, 3:30 (ABC)

No. 1 Alabama at No. 18 Mississippi State, 7 (ESPN)

No. 3 Notre Dame at No. 7 Miami, 8 (ABC)

No. 8 TCU at No. 5 Oklahoma, 8 (Fox)