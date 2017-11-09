Michigan’s Moritz Wagner (left) and Michigan State’s Nick Ward (right) join MSU’s Miles Bridges on the watch list for the Naismith Award, which recognizes the top player in college basketball. (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News)

Michigan State’s Miles Bridges and Nick Ward and Michigan’s Moritz Wagner were among the 50 names on the Naismith Trophy watch list released Thursday.

The award, given annually by the Atlanta Tipoff Club, recognizes the top player in college basketball.

For Bridges, it’s just another preseason honor. The sophomore forward has already been named to The Associated Press preseason All-America Team, the Big Ten preseason player of the year and No. 1 on ESPN’s and CBS Sports’ top college basketball player lists.

Ward, a sophomore forward, and Wagner, a junior center, were also named to the preseason All-Big Ten team after averaging 13.9 points and 6.5 rebounds and 12.1 points and 4.5 rebounds, respectively, last season.

Also making the list is Yante Maten, a former Bloomfield Hills standout and Pontiac native who is a senior forward at Georgia.

Former Michigan point guard Trey Burke earned the honor in 2013, but no Michigan State player has won the award since it started in 1969.

A midseason list of 30 will be released on Feb. 14, 2018, before the trophy will be awarded on April 1, 2018.