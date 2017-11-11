Blacksburg, Va. — Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 24 points, Kerry Blackshear Jr. added 23 and Virginia Tech beat Detroit Mercy 111-79 on Friday night in a season opener.

Alexander-Walker, a 6-foot-5 freshman guard, was 9-of-14 shooting with four 3-pointers. Blackshear was 7 of 10 from the field and made 8 of 10 free throws. Ahmed Hill added 19 points, and Devin Wilson and P.J. Horne chipped in 10 points each.

“My teammates gave me confidence,” Alexander-Walker said. “It was also the offense. My teammates making the extra pass, we were just flowing. I guess the way we move the ball well opened up spots for me and made things a lot easier.”

Kameron Chatman scored 23 points to lead Detroit Mercy.

Chatman made a 3-pointer to pull the Titans to 31-29 with 7:19 to play in the first half. Tyrie Jackson and Horne answered with back-to-back layups as the Hokies closed on a 23-9 run for a 52-42 halftime lead.

“It’s one of those situations where we’ve been working all week long on trying to get back,” Detroit coach Bacari Alexander said. “The only solution in a game like this is to send all five players back on defense, and that might not be enough with the quickness and skill they have.”

Alexander-Walker opened the second half with a 3-pointer and layup to spark a 10-0 spurt and the Hokies cruised from there.

It was the first game for both teams in the 2K Classic benefiting the Wounded Warrior Project. The Hokies face Saint Louis in New York on Thursday and Detroit Mercy plays Seattle in Nashville, Tennessee on Nov. 18 in the tournament’s next round.

(At) Oakland 85, Fort Wayne 71: Kendrick Nunn had a career-high 36 points and six assists, and Martez Walker added 17 points. Nunn made five of Oakland’s nine 3-pointers and hit 9 of 10 free throws. He also had six rebounds.

Nick Daniels hit three 3-pointers and scored 12 points for Oakland, which shot 50 percent. The Golden Grizzlies made 22 of 28 free throws, including eight from Walker.

The Mastodons have won seven of their past eight openers.

Bryson Scott had a career-high 31 points and eight rebounds for Fort Wayne. Scott was 11 of 23 from the field and grabbed eight rebounds. John Konchar added 12 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals.

The teams were former members of the Summit League from 2008-13. Oakland leads the series 17-6.

(At) Central Michigan 108, Siena Heighta 48: Kevin McKay scored a career-high 22 points, and Cecil Williams had his second career double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds. It was the 15th time under six-year coach Keno Davis that CMU hit the century mark.

McKay added nine rebounds and easily topped his previous scoring high of 11. Williams and McKay combined to only miss nine of 27 shots. Williams set a career-high in points and tied the second-highest rebounding total of his career.

Shawn Roundtree added 12 points, Gavin Peppers had 11, and David DiLeo 10 for Central Michigan, which returned three starters from last season. The Chippewas were 24 of 27 from the free-throw line.

Central Michigan plays at Michigan on Monday.

Trevor Holston scored 12 points for Siena Heights which finished 16-15 last season. PJ Austin added 11 points for the Saints, who turned it over 29 times.

(At) Eastern Michigan 92, Spring Arbor 60: Elijah Minnie scored 22 points, and James Thompson IV had 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Zach Medendorp scored the nation’s first points as Spring Arbor took an early 6-2 lead.

Ty Groce added 15 points and six steals for Eastern Michigan, which had 16 steals and eight blocks. Kevin McAdoo made two of the Eagles’ 10 3-pointers and finished with 10 points. Groce and McAdoo are part of nine additions for the Eagles this season.

EMU led 40-25 at the break, led by Minnie’s 15 points. Minnie, a redshirt junior, played his first game for the Eagles after sitting out last season following transferring from Robert Morris.

Freshman Brandon Durnell made 5 of 7 3-pointers and scored 20 points for Spring Arbor. Medendorp had 14 points and 11 rebounds. The Cougars were held to 36 percent shooting and turned it over 24 times.

State women

(At) No. 24 Michigan 75, George Mason 61: Katelynn Flaherty scored 29 points, Hallie Thome had a double-double and Michigan pulled away from George Mason for a season-opening win in the preseason WNIT.

Thome had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Wolverines, who won the WNIT postseason tournament last spring. Nicole Munger added 14 points.

Flaherty scored five-straight points, with a 3-point play, early in the third quarter and had a 3-pointer in another 5-0 burst that helped built a 55-48 lead going into the fourth.

The Patriots were within six midway through the fourth after Jacy Bolton knocked down a 3-pointer. But Flaherty had a pair of 3-pointers in a 10-0 run to seal it.

Freshman Nicole Cardano-Hillarty hit five 3-pointers and scored 22 points for the Patriots.

Hailey Brown and Jillian Dunston both had 10 rebounds to help Michigan to a 54-26 advantage on the boards.