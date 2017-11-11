The Michigan State women’s basketball team opened its season Saturday with a 100-58 thumping of Robert Morris. (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News)

Freshman Sidney Cooks led a balanced scoring attack with 17 points off the bench as the Michigan State’s women’s basketball team won its season opener Saturday, 100-58, over Robert Morris in East Lansing.

Shay Colley added 16 points, Branndais Agee 13, Taryn McCutcheon 11 and Taya Reimer 10 for Michigan State, which took control with a 29-8 second quarter.

Michigan State shot 52.8 percent from the floor.

Cooks and Jenna Allen had six rebounds apiece, as the Spartans (1-0) outrebounded the Colonials, 51-23.

Megan Callahan came off the bench to score 14 for Robert Morris (0-1).

MORE WOMEN

(At) Oakland 64, Illinois State 43: Sha’Keya Graves had 17 points, four assists and six steals and Oakland forced 27 turnovers, including 17 steals, in the season-opening victory.

Taylor Gleason had 16 points and six assists, and Cierra Bond 11 points for Oakland. Leah Somerfield pulled down 10 rebounds.

Simone Goods led Illinois State (0-1) with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Wayne State 92, Findlay 88: Shannon Wilson poured in a game-high 35 points and Ja’Nae Williams added 24 off the bench to lead Wayne State in its season opener in the G-MAC/GLIAC Challenge in Painesville, Ohio.

India Hawkins added 12 points off the bench, and Payton Birchmeier grabbed 13 rebounds for the Warriors (1-0).

Anna Hintz scored 22 to lead Findlay (0-1).

Wayne County Community College 52, (at) Sinclair (Ohio) CC 47: Jamie Madden led Wayne County CC with 31 points.

MEN

(At) Western Michigan 103, Siena Heights 72: Thomas Wilder scored 16 points, Brandon Johnson added 14 points, and Western Michigan beat NAIA Siena Heights in a season opener for the Broncos.

Western Michigan returned four starters from a team that won its final eight regular season games to claim the ninth Mid-American Conference West title in program history. The Broncos were voted the favorite to claim the MAC Tournament with 22 of 30 first-place votes.

Adida Ikongshul had 12, Reggie Jones 11 and two others had 10 as 12 Bronco players scored. Western Michigan plays 2017 Final Four participant South Carolina on Monday.

The Broncos led 47-29 at halftime and extended it to 54-34 early in the second half.

Keith Jordan Jr. led Siena Heights with 15 points and Jon Hovermale added 12. The Saints, out of the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference, entered with a 1-1 record.

Alderson Broaddus 71, (at) Wayne State 58: A sluggish second half helped doom Wayne State in its season opener, part of the GLIAC/G-MAC Challenge.

Wayne State was tied at 31 at halftime, but was outscored 40-27 in the second half, when it shot from 28.6 percent from the floor.

Marcus Moore led Wayne State with 20 points and eight rebounds, while Ronald Booth added 12.

Brandon Willis led Alderson Broaddus with 21 points and six assists.

GLIAC scores

Men

* Davenport 71, Rockhurst 51

* Bellarmire 80, Northwood 70

* Indianapolis 100, Saginaw Valley State 70

* Ferris State 70, Missouri-St. Louis 46

* Lake Superior State 96, Kentucky Wesleyan 66

* Grand Valley State 59, Quincy 57

* Northern Michigan 79, Lewis 78

Women

* Maryville (Mo.) 70, Davenport 63

* Michigan Tech 81, Ursuline 67

* Ferris State 107, Davis & Elkins 70

* Grand Valley State 61, Missouri-St. Louis 58