Romello Brown scored three touchdowns Saturday, the final one in overtime to give Wayne State a 34-27 victory at Davenport in its season finale.

It was the first overtime victory in school history for Wayne State, which finished 5-6, 4-5 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

Demetrius Stinson, who ran for 201 yards, had a 46-yard touchdown run for Wayne State. Brown had two scores from 1 yard out and the winner from 4 yards.

Nate Couturier had a 41-yard scoring run and caught a 38-yard TD pass, one of three by Haiden Majkewski, for Davenport (1-10, 0-9). DeAndre Moore had seven receptions, including a 57-yard TD catch, for 127 yards.

Ashland 31, (at) Saginaw Valley State 19: Travis Tarnowski threw three touchdown passes and Ashland (10-1, 9-0) won the outright GLIAC title.

Ryan Conklin ran for a score and threw for two for Saginaw Valley (5-6, 3-6). Chad Galliard caught six passes for 161 yards, including a 73-yard TD reception, and Nate Moore ran for 102 yards on 15 carries.

Northwood 24, (at) Northern Michigan 21: Gary Landless caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Grant Dunatchik with 52 seconds left to win it for Northwood (6-4, 4-4).

Ryan Johnson had scoring passes of 80 and 31 yards for Northern (1-9, 1-8). Jake Mayon ran for 217 yards and had a 75-yard TD run.

Ferris State 49, (at) Michigan Tech 7: Travis Russell threw for four scores and ran for one for Ferris (9-1, 8-1), which awaits Sunday’s announcement of the NCAA Division II Tournament pairings.

Davontae Harrington caught two of Russell’s TD tosses, and Brandon Walker had a 51-yard scoring catch.

Garrett Young scored from 1 yard out for Tech (4-7, 3-6).

(At) Grand Valley State 45, Tiffin 7: Brandon Bean caught three touchdown passes from Bart Williams and another from Cole Kotopka for Grand Valley (8-3, 7-2).

Bean, who scored from 17, 8, 3 and 3 yards out, finished with 14 catches for 164 yards. Dre’on Kemp scored from 25 and 4 yards out for the Lakers.

MIAA

(At) Albion 24, Kalamazoo 3: Kyle Thomas threw touchdown passes of 14 and 11 yards to Tyler Sykes for Albion (4-6, 2-4).

Kolby Canfield caught a 13-yard scoring pass from Sam Blanzy for Albion.

Kalamazoo is 1-9, 0-6.

(At) Adrian 56, Alma 21: Clayton Uecker threw four touchdown passes, two to Foster Walker, for Adrian (5-5, 4-2).

David Nutter had 137 yards rushing on 15 carries with a 24-yard scoring run and Emmanuel Stewart scored from 2, 8 and 3 yards out and caught a 26-yard TD pass from Uecker.

Dylan Zaborowski threw for two scores and ran for another for Alma (4-6, 1-5).

(At) Trine 28, Olivet 6: Jacob Jodway caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Lane Porter on the game’s final play for Olivet (5-5, 3-3).

Jamaul Martin had 71 yards rushing on 11 carries for the Comets.

Hope 70, (at) Concordia, Wis. 6: Brandon Campbell ran for 210 yards and four touchdowns and Chris Leigh had 197 yards rushing and two scoeres for Hope (8-2).

Mason Opple had touchdown passes of 93 and 28 yards to Christian Bos and Jakob Zanski returned an interception 48 yards for a score.